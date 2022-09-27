Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian and the impacts expected for South Carolina
Tropical Storm Ian will make landfall on Friday afternoon along the South Carolina coast. Flooding rain and strong winds will be possible through Saturday morning.
Hurricane Ian update for Tuesday night: Storm close to Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. The storm is now projected to go back into the Atlantic a day later.
"We don’t know if our home is still there": Hurricane Ian evacuees flee
With Hurricane Ian slamming Florida, evacuees are on the road and many are stopping in Orangeburg County, off I-95, along the way. Here's what they told us.
Tracking Ian update: System will be a hurricane when it strikes South Carolina
Ian will be a hurricane when it strikes South Carolina on Friday. It will bring heavy rain and winds to the state through the end of the day an into Saturday.
Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian brought with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area had earlier issued...
Midlands school districts plan early dismissal, e-learning days Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to blow through South Carolina this weekend, bringing potentially heavy rain and flooding opportunities on Thursday and Friday. WLTX has reached out to school districts in the Midlands to ask about plans for dealing with the storm. Calhoun County: Thursday (9/29/22) Sandy...
Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history busted: What's next for the dogs?
21 people have been arrested in the biggest dog fighting bust in South Carolina's history. So, what's next for the more than 300 dogs recovered?
