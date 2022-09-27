Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds a weird new Diglett called Wiglett
The Pokémon Company revealed a sort-of-new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet this November: Wiglett, a Paldean region-spin on the lovable ground-type, Diglett. Wiglett is long, white, and loves hanging out on the beach. Wiglett was revealed in a somewhat unusual fashion, as part...
Polygon
Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin
Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
IGN
Major Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Featuring Scar Gets a Timing Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s upcoming patch is coming in about three weeks. The update, which also adds The Lion King character, Scar, will be coming this fall, but Disney is yet to pin down an actual release date. “The next bug fixes will be released as part of the first...
dexerto.com
YouTuber shocked as Pokemon cards from Costco show up with rare errors
Youtuber Nick ‘Pokerev’ hunted for Pokemon cards in his local Costco and got a surprise from the Pokemon Company. Due to a card printing mistake, the card collector ended with far more value than intended. Pokemon cards are one of the most cherished mediums for experiencing the Pokemon...
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Ultima Online has a special shield if you've been playing for 25 years
A quarter of a century.
10 games like Terraria that'll build up your adventurous side
If you enjoyed the world of Terraria and you're after something new, why not give one of these games a try?
Gamespot
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals October Content Plans and New Shiny Pokemon
October is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot of new content throughout the month. Developer Niantic has revealed a few details about those plans, including a Shiny Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Go. Through Special Research Breakthroughs next month, players will get the chance to encounter Shedinja, and for the first time, it could be a Shiny version. The company also provided dates for the month's biggest events, though we won't have specific details until we get closer to the actual dates. Players can expect the following events in October:
Polygon
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 adds Fibbage 4 and more on Oct. 20
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is another entry in the Jackbox series of party games. Each pack comes with a few simple multiplayer games; players can join a Jackbox session using a browser on a computer or mobile device. These games are popular because they’re so easy to pick up and play with friends, and they make for excellent stream nights or social gatherings with pals. The Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be released on Oct. 20.
Polygon
Steam Sale dates for autumn, winter, and spring revealed by Valve
Great news for those who, like myself, love to buy video games at astonishingly low prices without nary a thought about whether or not there is enough time to play them: Valve has announced the dates for its next batch of seasonal Steam sales. The dates are as follows:. Autumn...
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
NME
‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update
Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
Polygon
League of Legends fans are making gorgeous fan art for an unexpected Spirit Blossom ship
Shipping is fun, and League of Legends offers a veritable armada of potential ships to sail. The roster has over 160 champions, some of whom are canonically together, while others have plenty of in-universe justification for ships. Then, there’s the just-for-fun ships, the combinations of champions that haven’t happened to meet yet and may never meet. But once in a while, these long-shot ships pay off, and fans get to enjoy a feast of vindication.
Digital Trends
You can play a fan-made Super Mario Bros. 5 in Mario Maker 2 right now
It’s been a bit since we’ve had a brand-new 2D Mario title, but one fan has taken it upon himself to provide that to those pining for a new entry in the classic platformer franchise. After seven years of hard work, Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has finished his unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 using Super Mario Maker 2 on Switch — and you can play through the entire thing right now.
Polygon
The quest to save KeyForge, the first procedurally generated collectible card game
The story of KeyForge is a strange one. The collectible card game arrived with much fanfare in 2018 (including from us), boasting a procedural algorithm capable of generating some 32 billion different decks of cards all on its own. The allure was its surprise factor, since not even the game’s developers knew what was inside each box. Publisher Fantasy Flight Games quickly got a foothold in hobby stores and established a nascent organized play circuit; the game felt like it was poised to become the next big CCG. Then, in September 2021, the publisher announced it was no longer able to produce any more cards.
Polygon
Trombone Champ is even better with a real trombone controller
Trombone Champ is a delightfully silly game that asks players to match the beat with their snazzy trombone. It’s a game that immediately inspires fun gifs and clips; it’s just great to have your little cartoon avatar go absolutely ham on a trombone cover of the national anthem or the solo trombone version of a epic orchestral symphony. Rudeism, a streamer known for creating novelty controllers, has taken a crack at the ultimate Trombone Champ controller.
Polygon
Who sword fights better: House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power?
Perhaps you have noticed that two of the biggest television shows airing (or streaming) right now are both fantasy epics based on popular novels exploring the time period before a popular previous adaptation. While it would be reductive to call HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power the same kind of show — they extremely are not — occasionally, in ways big and small, they do some of the same things. Like last weekend, when the latest episodes of each show both engaged in the classic trope of having an experienced sword fighter school some young whippersnappers in the best way to study the blade.
