Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
One dead in Mesquite apartment fire, arson investigation underway
MESQUITE, Texas - One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Mesquite on Friday. The two-story Tradewind Apartments on Tradewind Drive near Highway 80 caught fire around 2:30 a.m. The Mesquite Fire Department said they are investigating the incident as an arson. The cause of the fire...
Pedestrians killed by a car in Lewisville have now been identified
Two people killed by a car in Lewisville this week have now been identified. The pair was struck by a car while walking on Round Grove Road near Highway 121 on Tuesday.
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton
The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary
MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Praise Vigilant Neighbors After Woman, 79, Was Tied Up During Home Burglary
The family of an elderly woman who was tied up while her home was burglarized in Collin County is expressing gratitude for the quick action of neighbors and police. Police detectives in Murphy are now investigating whether the suspects are tied to other crimes in the area. Residents in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lewisville on Tuesday. The officials reported that two people were killed on Farm Road 3040 when a man in his 60s struck a man [..]
Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance. Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One individual is useless and two others are injured after a capturing inside a south Dallas purchasing middle. Investigators say one of many individuals injured is in custody. Crime scene tape saved onlookers a good way away from the Big T Plaza purchasing middle Saturday. For individuals inside this afternoon,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
fox4news.com
Chief Eddie Garcia update on deadly police shootout in Far East Dallas
Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road near Gus Thomasson Road just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
New 'blocking trailer' is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A busy highway can be a scary place to stand."When you're working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It's very unnerving," said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.In the past, his department has used fire engines as barriers to protect emergency crews, but when they get hit, it can take more than a year and a lot of money to fix.So, Carrollton Fire Rescue came up with a new idea – collaborating with a private company to create a first of its kind...
Comments / 1