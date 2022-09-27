ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
Secret Chicago

Revitalizing LaSalle Street Could Turn It Into A Residential Neighborhood

A  key downtown office district known as the LaSalle Street corridor has suffered the effects of COVID-19 along with the loss of several large firms which have left to move into spaces along Wacker Drive or in Fulton Market. Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed plans to revive the LaSalle Street corridor, also known as the Financial District, by adding multiple new apartments and affordable units in the area. The mayor is looking to transform vacant office spaces into brand new residential units by offering city subsidies to developers. At the press conference, the mayor mentioned plans to fill the...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Edgemark brokers sale of 217,887-square-foot retail building in Lombard

Edgemark Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC has brokered the sale of a 217,887 square foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. The three-story building was a former Carson Pirie Scott and is part of the Yorktown Center Shopping Mall. The sales price is undisclosed. Mike Wesley and Joanne Sutryk of Edgemark represented the seller, GMAC 2004-C1 Yorktown Mall, LLC. Synergy Construction Group, LLC was the buyer.
LOMBARD, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Owner of Yorktown Center plans to tear it down

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The owner of Yorktown Center in Lombard is moving forward with plans to tear down the mall and build an apartment complex in its place. Crain’s reports the plan includes construction of hundreds of apartments on the 1.4 million-square-foot property. California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and local construction firm Synergy Construction hope to break ground on the project next spring with completion scheduled for 2025.
rejournals.com

Skender completes redevelopment of 93-year-old historic property in Maywood

Skender today announced the completion of its latest adaptive re-use project, Maywood Supportive Living, a 133,000-square-foot all-inclusive assisted living facility for low-income seniors located at 316 Randolph St. in Maywood, Illinois. To create the 100-unit supportive care center, developer Celadon Partners hired Skender as general contractor to transform the former Central Baptist Home, which has been on the State of Illinois’ National Register of Historic Places since 2017.
MAYWOOD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

24-Unit Jefferson Park Apartment Complex Still On, And Construction Could Start Next Summer, Developer Says

JEFFERSON PARK — A Jefferson Park apartment complex approved earlier this year has been delayed, but it is still slated to take over a long-empty lot. The 24-unit complex at 4415 N. Milwaukee Ave., which was approved for a zoning change by the City Council earlier this year, has had its timeline slowed down due to pandemic delays, but it’s inching forward, said Paul Tsakiris, founder of First Western Properties, the company developing the site.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

DLR Group and Hines to deliver the metro’s first mass timber office building

DLR Group and Hines are collaborating to deliver a new T3 (Timber, Transit and Technology) building on Chicago’s Goose Island. Following the success of Hines’ T3 buildings across the U.S. and internationally, DLR Group is designing the the metro’s first mass timber office building—one of the first timber buildings since the Great Chicago Fire.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing

CHICAGO - Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes. This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000. Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Wu’s House modifies parking proposal to Palos Park council

Wu’s House restaurant was rejected once in a bid for extra parking space, but is trying again. The eatery, which is located at 12300 S. LaGrange Road, is seeking an extra 82 spots — many on land next to the business. Citizens expressed concerns during a Plan Commission meeting and the request was shot down by a unanimous 4-0 vote, according to Commissioner Mike Wade.
PALOS PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Giving up on granite

There is inevitably some face-saving underway. As Oak Park prepares to remove the granite pavers that constitute the crosswalks at Marion Street and South Boulevard and replace them with fancy-colored concrete the word from village government is that no one could have predicted the volume of the car traffic at the corner.
OAK PARK, IL

