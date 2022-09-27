Read full article on original website
The NRP Group hires executive vice president of development to lead Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
The NRP Group announced the hire of Executive Vice President of Development Christopher O’Neill in Texas, reporting to Principal and President of Development Kenneth W. Outcalt. The NRP Group continues to expand its footprint in Texas, with a current pipeline of approximately 4,045 market-rate and workforce housing residences underway....
