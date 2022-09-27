Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Tyler Breeze Announced For Upcoming WWE Appearance
After making his return to "UpUpDownDown" earlier this year, it appears former WWE veteran Tyler Breeze is in line for WWE appearances once again. The company announced via Twitter that Breeze will appear on next week's episode of "The Bump." Breeze was released by the company in June of last...
PWMania
Ric Flair Celebrates 50 Years in Pro Wrestling but Please Never Wrestle Again
On December 10th 1972 yours truly was celebrating his third year on planet Earth. While I am sure I got cool presents and ate some cake, something of significance happened in the world of professional wrestling on that day. In the great city of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Ric Flair had his debut match against George Gadaski on an AWA card. The match went a time limit draw and it was the first match of what became a legendary career for the Nature Boy.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Makes Request Of WWE
With Halloween on the horizon in various countries around the world, it's interesting to look back at the spooky, horror-inspired characters that made an impact on professional wrestling, such as The Undertaker, Kane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and others. One persona that might not get the same recognition, however, is The Boogeyman, who terrified kids growing up during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE with his weird gyrations, creepy nursery rhymes, and of course, tendency to eat live worms.
PWMania
Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)
Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
ComicBook
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
PWMania
Change to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event, Updated Card
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc’s main event will now be a Triple Threat. JD McDonagh had previously defeated Tyler Bate to become Breakker’s new #1 contender for Halloween Havoc. Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance in the post-match segment to square off against McDonagh and Breakker. Tuesday night’s NXT show began with Dragunov hyping his return to NXT to defeat another unbeatable machine in Breakker and reclaim gold. McDonagh interrupted again, threatening Dragunov’s career. Breakker then came in and did some Steiner Match before proposing a Triple Threat for the title.
PWMania
Big Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card
WWE Extreme Rules will feature a major “I Quit” match. Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest in singles action on Monday night’s RAW. Following the match, Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an unexpected return. Edge rescued Riddle and and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then stated that he never quits and that he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in a “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet
WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Can't Get Enough Of WWE Star Getting A Push
Right now, only one star is the talk of the wrestling world, and that is the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. His recent work alongside The Bloodline has seen him gain huge reactions from the WWE Universe, as well as critical credit from those in the business. During her latest episode of "The Sessions," Renee Paquette became the latest to praise him, saying, "I cannot get enough of Sami Zayn."
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/27/22)
The AEW Dynamite episode airing tonight on TBS will be live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The fallout from last week’s Grand Slam episodes will be featured on Dynamite. In a World Title Eliminator match, new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW, while new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against the debuting Bandido and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Sera Deeb.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (9/29/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The aftermath of Victory Road 2022. *Monster’s Ball: Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Allie Katch. *Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Talks WCW Run, Trying To Replicate Mike Tyson’s Aura
Goldberg was a force of nature during his legendary run with WCW. Recently, the originator of the Jackhammer spoke about how he tried to differentiate himself during his time there. He would go on to note that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for his character. Goldberg stopped by WWE’s The Bump to talk about his time in Ted Turner’s promotion, and you can read highlights of his appearance below:
