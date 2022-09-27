With Halloween on the horizon in various countries around the world, it's interesting to look back at the spooky, horror-inspired characters that made an impact on professional wrestling, such as The Undertaker, Kane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and others. One persona that might not get the same recognition, however, is The Boogeyman, who terrified kids growing up during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE with his weird gyrations, creepy nursery rhymes, and of course, tendency to eat live worms.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO