Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance offer free tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to offer free tickets to select performances by the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic through December. The select performances, with start times and locations include:. Charlie Parker’s Yardbird: Friday, October 7, 7:30...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library to host Music & Mammograms

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting a community health fair called Music & Mammograms. During the event, mammogram screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (registration in advance is required). Featured guest speakers will provide health information sessions on topics such as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Widows Home of Dayton celebrates 150th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Widows Home of Dayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The organization began in the 1800s to care of widows of Civil War soldiers. Its now a full-service short-stay rehab and long-term skilled nursing center that helps men and women from all over the Miami Valley.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Shooting at burial in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A shooting took place at a cemetery on 2290 S Union Rd. in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that an argument between family members started at the cemetery, and during that argument someone produced a gun. Dispatch says the gun discharged hitting...
DAYTON, OH
#Michigan Ave#Va Medical Center#Dayton Va
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area distribution center sold, part of larger acquisition

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned company is transferring all of its assets to an out-of-state private equity firm. The deal includes a local property. The Klosterman Baking Co. distribution center at 3611 Wrightway in Dayton sold for $1.6 million to New Water Capital LP in Florida. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

University of Dayton to host ArtsLIVE

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The live classical and jazz music event, ArtsLIVE, is returning to the University of Dayton. The series is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m., with a concert by Trio Virado in Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center. Each of the members...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton announces $7 million investment for neighborhood commercial districts

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval, the City of Dayton announced the latest investments of funds from the Dayton Recovery Plan on Wednesday. One of these investments, the $7 million First Floor Fund, is intended to help neighborhood commercial districts in Dayton neighborhoods activate street-level small businesses. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Faith and Friends Radio to host 19th annual Chocolate Festival

MONTOMGERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Faith and Friends Radio have partnered with the Montgomery County Fair and Fairgrounds to bring the 19th Annual Chocolate Festival to the Dayton area. This year’s theme is “Chocolate Makes The World Go Round”. The free event will have food trucks and vendors available...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area school district embraces, invests in career tech education

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area school district is supporting students who plan to forgo the traditional college route at a time when people are debating student-loan forgiveness and others are questioning the return on investment of a college degree. Huber Heights City Schools has started work...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering College awarded $1,847,399 grant for community health workers

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering College has been awarded $1,847,399 in grant money to implement a comprehensive program for community health workers. The funding will be effective immediately through September of 2025. Community health workers (CHWs) are local healthcare providers who reside in the communities they work in. They collaborate...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Aftermarket auto care company plans new Kettering facility

KETTERING, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national brand of automotive aftermarket service companies is planning a new location in the Dayton region. Driven Brands Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month purchased a long-vacant property on a prominent corner of Kettering. The company purchased 0.54 acres at 2125...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Tipp City Police asking for information on shooting suspect

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police in Miami County are asking for information on the whereabouts of a shooting suspect. Tipp City Police say they were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue about a possible shooting or disturbance. Police say the shooting suspect, 18-year-old...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Fire destroys vehicles on trailer along I-70 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning after a truck carrying vehicles caught fire. Fire crews were on scene about 2:38 a.m. along westbound I-70 in Englewood. The vehicles on the trailer were destroyed by the fire. The truck's cab had been detached from the...
ENGLEWOOD, OH

