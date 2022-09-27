Read full article on original website
Community groups are lending a hand to residents in Florida with Hurricane Ian efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Community Blood Center efforts are being made to encourage locals to donate blood in order to save lives in Florida. The Community Blood Center Public Relations Manager, Mark Pompilio, shares this is crucial now more than ever. “The Blood Center and their donors across the...
Rep. Mike Turner discusses 7th Ohio Defense Forum and Ohio Task Force 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 7th Annual Ohio Defense Forum will take place in Columbus during the first week of October. Dayton 24/7 Now's Mamie Bah spoke with Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) on what this means for the state, and the City of Dayton. This forum focuses on defense and...
City of Dayton survey arriving to 9,000 residents, leaders encourage resident response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is interested in hearing what locals think about living in Dayton and the City government. Approximately 9,000 randomly chosen homes received the annual Dayton Survey during the week of September 19. The survey is enclosed in an envelope showing the City of...
Dayton Metro Library and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance offer free tickets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to offer free tickets to select performances by the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic through December. The select performances, with start times and locations include:. Charlie Parker’s Yardbird: Friday, October 7, 7:30...
Dayton Metro Library to host Music & Mammograms
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting a community health fair called Music & Mammograms. During the event, mammogram screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (registration in advance is required). Featured guest speakers will provide health information sessions on topics such as...
US 40 improvement project wrap up; county and state dignitaries celebrate
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- County and state officials celebrated the completion of a road project near Dayton International Airport that is expected to be a boost for the local economy. The project began in November 2020 and widened US 40 to five lanes and improved ramps from Union Airpark Boulevard...
Widows Home of Dayton celebrates 150th anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Widows Home of Dayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The organization began in the 1800s to care of widows of Civil War soldiers. Its now a full-service short-stay rehab and long-term skilled nursing center that helps men and women from all over the Miami Valley.
Shooting at burial in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A shooting took place at a cemetery on 2290 S Union Rd. in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that an argument between family members started at the cemetery, and during that argument someone produced a gun. Dispatch says the gun discharged hitting...
Dayton-area distribution center sold, part of larger acquisition
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned company is transferring all of its assets to an out-of-state private equity firm. The deal includes a local property. The Klosterman Baking Co. distribution center at 3611 Wrightway in Dayton sold for $1.6 million to New Water Capital LP in Florida. The...
University of Dayton to host ArtsLIVE
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The live classical and jazz music event, ArtsLIVE, is returning to the University of Dayton. The series is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m., with a concert by Trio Virado in Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center. Each of the members...
Premier Health offering mammogram screenings across the Miami Valley with mobile coach
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to identify breast...
City of Dayton announces $7 million investment for neighborhood commercial districts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval, the City of Dayton announced the latest investments of funds from the Dayton Recovery Plan on Wednesday. One of these investments, the $7 million First Floor Fund, is intended to help neighborhood commercial districts in Dayton neighborhoods activate street-level small businesses. The...
Faith and Friends Radio to host 19th annual Chocolate Festival
MONTOMGERY, Ohio (WKEF) - Faith and Friends Radio have partnered with the Montgomery County Fair and Fairgrounds to bring the 19th Annual Chocolate Festival to the Dayton area. This year’s theme is “Chocolate Makes The World Go Round”. The free event will have food trucks and vendors available...
Thursday Night Lights Week 7: Preble Shawnee vs. Tri-County North
CAMDEN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Preble Shawnee Arrows take on the Tri-County North Panthers in Camden, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fRSVzgRPky/
Dayton-area school district embraces, invests in career tech education
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-area school district is supporting students who plan to forgo the traditional college route at a time when people are debating student-loan forgiveness and others are questioning the return on investment of a college degree. Huber Heights City Schools has started work...
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Kettering College awarded $1,847,399 grant for community health workers
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering College has been awarded $1,847,399 in grant money to implement a comprehensive program for community health workers. The funding will be effective immediately through September of 2025. Community health workers (CHWs) are local healthcare providers who reside in the communities they work in. They collaborate...
Aftermarket auto care company plans new Kettering facility
KETTERING, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national brand of automotive aftermarket service companies is planning a new location in the Dayton region. Driven Brands Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month purchased a long-vacant property on a prominent corner of Kettering. The company purchased 0.54 acres at 2125...
Tipp City Police asking for information on shooting suspect
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police in Miami County are asking for information on the whereabouts of a shooting suspect. Tipp City Police say they were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue about a possible shooting or disturbance. Police say the shooting suspect, 18-year-old...
Fire destroys vehicles on trailer along I-70 in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning after a truck carrying vehicles caught fire. Fire crews were on scene about 2:38 a.m. along westbound I-70 in Englewood. The vehicles on the trailer were destroyed by the fire. The truck's cab had been detached from the...
