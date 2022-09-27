September 20, the Montgomery Central High School varsity women’s volleyball team took on Central Davidson at home. Right away the Lady Timberwolves seemed more relaxed and focused than they had been in their most recent matches. They were coming off a physical and emotional rollercoaster of wins and losses in a tough and busy schedule, but their large crowd was still behind them on this particular evening. MCHS has seen some matches where they get behind, and you can tell that they are shaken, which seems to avalanche at times; however, when they are on, they are nearly unstoppable.

TROY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO