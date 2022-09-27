Read full article on original website
Related
montgomeryherald.com
Church Bulletin
CANDOR BAPTIST WMU – Yard and bake sale October 1, Hwy 24/27 East between Tommy’s BBQ and DH Griffin. All proceeds will help offset the cost of shipping for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. • • •. PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH – Saturday, October 1, 3-7 p.m., free...
montgomeryherald.com
County Calendar
Please stop by the Star Town Hall any Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to learn more about the variety of programs and services offered at MCC. A staff member will be onsite to answer questions about completeing your high school diploma, populaer MCC classes, how to start a small business and how to get help paying for college or getting a job. This community outreach will run weekly through December 14. For additional information please call 910-898-9672.
montgomeryherald.com
West High sold for 600,000
Montgomery County Commissioners accepted the offer of $600,000 for West Montgomery during last week’s regular board meeting. The offer of $600,000 came from Sean and Erica Ford who have stated they plan to open a truck driving school at the facility. In County Manager Frankie Maness’ recommendation to accept...
montgomeryherald.com
Randolph Electric preparing for storm
Randolph Electric Membership Corporation has activated its Storm Response Plan and is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, whose remnants could impact its service area in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham, and Alamance Counties. Recent models from the National Weather Service (NWS) predict strong wind gusts, heavy rain and possible flash flooding in central North Carolina Friday through Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomeryherald.com
Situation Overview
From the National Weather Service for central North Carolina, including Montgomery County. Ian is a Tropical Storm but is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane before moving onshore in SC. Impacts to central North Carolina are expected to begin late tonight. Friday afternoon through Saturday morning is expected to be...
montgomeryherald.com
Women's volleyball gets a big win at home
September 20, the Montgomery Central High School varsity women’s volleyball team took on Central Davidson at home. Right away the Lady Timberwolves seemed more relaxed and focused than they had been in their most recent matches. They were coming off a physical and emotional rollercoaster of wins and losses in a tough and busy schedule, but their large crowd was still behind them on this particular evening. MCHS has seen some matches where they get behind, and you can tell that they are shaken, which seems to avalanche at times; however, when they are on, they are nearly unstoppable.
montgomeryherald.com
Energy United monitoring storm
EnergyUnited is closely monitoring weather forecasts as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the Carolinas. The storm caused catastrophic loss in Florida and our hearts certainly go out to all who have already been affected as we prepare for systemwide impacts across EnergyUnited’s service area. While the impact in our area is expected to be widespread, EnergyUnited crews are ready to respond to any outages as soon as conditions are safe for restoration efforts to begin. EnergyUnited also encourages its members to follow all necessary steps to prepare for the storm.
Comments / 0