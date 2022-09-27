ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator

After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Fair cancelled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland

CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
Sidelines

The Renaissance Man of Winchester

Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
WINCHESTER, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Oktoberfest#Local Life#Localevent#Barbecue#German#Bratwursts#The Bledsonian Banner
WDEF

Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend

UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

