chattanoogapulse.com
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator
After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
WDEF
Hamilton County Fair cancelled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
Sidelines
The Renaissance Man of Winchester
Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
WDEF
Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WDEF
Local teenager is known worldwide for her modeling, but she is much deeper than her beauty
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Try this for a scenario…. You’re an 18-year-old woman from Chattanooga, and you’re known worldwide. One might think that person would have the world in her hands. But don’t let the face of AnnaKate Jolly fool you. There’s a lot more to AnnaKate...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
fox17.com
Coffee County residents express concerns about dangerous road, guardrail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Allen Reed has lived off Lyndell Bell Road in Manchester for two years now and he’s concerned about the dangerous stretch of the road near Normandy Lake. He says it’s extremely dangerous every time it rains. “I just get ready to hear...
WDEF
Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
newyorkbeacon.com
Unsettling Video Captures Moment Officer Drags Student Down Bleachers By The Neck
A Tennessee school resource officer (SRO), Tyler McRae, has stepped down after a viral video of a nearly hour-long struggle with East Ridge High School student Tauris Sledge, 18, surfaced, leaving viewers to form many opinions on the incident. McRae was called into the school gymnasium to intervene in an...
