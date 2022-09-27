Read full article on original website
City Celebrates 5th Annual Pasadena Walktober
The City of Pasadena’s Department of Transportation, in partnership with Day One and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PasCSC), invite the community to get out and WALK in October! Join us for guided walks, walking tours, and more community events throughout the month. Walktober is a global event that encourages...
“Art for Two: Amazing Autumn” Is Where Kids Can See Exciting Autumn-based Art Projects And Make Their Own, As Well
The Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena hosts “Art for Two: Amazing Autumn” on Friday, Sept. 30, where kids between two and four years old and their caregivers can view many different exciting autumn-based art projects, and make their own art as well. From 12:30 to 1:30...
La Casita Del Arroyo ‘Paint Out’ Event to Feature 20 Artists From Local Area This Weekend
At least 20 local artists will participate in this year’s “Paint Out,” a La Casita Foundation event to support the maintenance of the gardens at the historic La Casita Del Arroyo on Sunday, Oct. 2. Foundation President Polly Wheaton said residents are welcome to watch the artists...
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
South Pasadena High School Congratulates Outstanding Educator
South Pasadena High School congratulates English teacher Rama Kadri who received the 2022 University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. An “Outstanding Educator” thoughtfully approaches instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Ms. Kadri teaches 9th grade English and AP Literature. She also serves as the advisor for the Peer Mediation Program and the SPHS Anti Bias Club.
Latino Heritage Month Celebrates Public Art With Homage to Quetzalcoatl at Villa Park Community Center
Pasadena’s Cultural Affairs Division is celebrating Latino Heritage Month by spotlighting a prominent artwork from the City’s Public Art Collection: Homage to Quetzalcoatl by artist Dora De Larios, according to an announcement by Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Jennifer Paige. Located at the Ville Parke Community...
PCC Holds ‘Black Family Reunion’ Featuring Performances by Rap Legend MC Lyte, 6lack and Other Artists
Pasadena City College (PCC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host the “Black Family Reunion,” featuring live entertainment, Black-owned food and craft vendors and a resource activity fair showcasing the many ways that the College can help support the success of Black families and students in Pasadena. “We are...
Marshall Middle School Student Gets A New Board from Andrew PokeyLo Mares
Marshall Fundamental School (MFS) thanks Andrew PokeyLo Mares (https://www.instagram.com/pokeylo/) for dropping in at the Marshall Fundamental campus and donating Middle School student, Matthew Rodriquez with a new board. Middle School can be challenging and small wins can lead to big success – Matthew is proof of this adage. Thanks to...
Finalists Announced for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House on Tuesday afternoon. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will...
Foothill Unity Center’s Golden Plate Awards Helped to Make the Future a Little Brighter
Foothill Unity Center Board President Gary Kovacic and Foothill Unity Center CEO Tashera Taylor at Foothill Unity Center’s Golden Plate Awards on September 22 at Santa Anita Race Track. [Photographs by Paul Takizawa/Pasadena Now]. Carl Foote Legacy Award winner David Steinmeier and Johann Steinmeier at Foothill Unity Center’s Golden...
Cooling Trend in Pasadena Starts Friday
The heat wave that descended on Southern California this week is about to break. Forecasters said Pasadena will be a toasty 95 degrees Thursday but drop 10 degrees on Friday and stay in the 80’s through most of next week. Excessive heat warnings were in place through 8 p.m....
Westridge School: Nine Upper School Students Receive STEAMWork Grant
In early September, nine Upper School students gathered in the STEAMWork Design Studio to share about their summer experiences—but it was no ordinary summer for these students. They were the recipients of the Westridge STEAMWork Summer Support Grant, which offers financial assistance to students in 8th-11th grade to continue their studies in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) fields at summer programs outside of the school. The grant, funded by an anonymous foundation gift from a donor committed to supporting women in STEM, supplies up to 100% of the program costs for students.
Live Podcast Event Thursday: Surviving in the Age of Megafires
The Big Burn podcast from LAist Studios airs from the Crawford Family Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., with “Surviving in the Age of Megafires.”. In this live event, host Jacob Margolis and guests will get to the root causes of climate change-driven mega fires, and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash. They will attempt to answer complex questions about these big California fires by exploring how we got here, how we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and even thrive while the world around us burns.
John Muir High School Varsity Water Polo Team beats Eagle Rock, 31-13
On Friday, John Muir High School Varsity Water Polo Team won their neutral non-conference game against Eagle Rock (Los Angeles, CA) by a score of 31-13. John Muir High School Early College Magnet, 1905 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, (626) 396-5600 or visit www.pusd.us/Page/57.
Pasadena Symphony and POPS Dazzled Guests at Annual Moonlight Sonata Gala
Pasadena Symphony and Pops CEO Lora Unger speaks at award ceremony at Pasadena Symphony and Pops Moonlight Sonata on September 24, at Pasadena City Hall [Photos by Paul Takizawa/Pasadena Now]. Pasadena Symphony and Pops President Robert Michero speaks at award ceremony at Pasadena Symphony and Pops Moonlight Sonata on September...
Classic Single-Level 1928 Spanish Revival Style Home Located in San Marino
Welcome to this classic single-level 1928 Spanish revival style home located in the heart of San Marino. This home offers 1,866 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sited on 9,348 square feet, the lot offers many ways to utilize its space, including a fantastic backyard, ideal for entertaining.
Premier Workspaces to Open New Location in Pasadena
Irvine, California-based Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned coworking operators in the US, said Monday it signed a 10-year lease with the Barker Pacific Group at 301 N. Lake Avenue in Pasadena. The 16,700 square foot space, located on the sixth floor features panoramic views, on-site hospitality team, 74...
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
Southwestern Academy’s Arts Society Watch Finale of America’s Got Talent
The Southwestern Arts Society sponsored a trip to see the season finale of America’s Got Talent. Students enjoyed their first experience being part of a live studio audience. The finale was aired on NBC but there’s nothing better like watching these performances LIVE! One of the things about a live performance is that it is so incredibly important and can’t be replaced and automated is the common focus of a room full of people having that human contact and being immersed in the sensory overload.
Caltech Welcomes Students Back to Campus
Over the past week, the campus has been bustling with the return of staff, faculty, students, and Institute leaders, who came together to greet new and returning undergraduates and graduate students in a series of events, including Convocation, New Student Orientation, welcome dinners, and picnics. Many of these events are being held in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the celebrations and opportunities to connect with peers and colleagues have each attracted hundreds of participants.
