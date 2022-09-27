Read full article on original website
Randolph Electric preparing for storm
Randolph Electric Membership Corporation has activated its Storm Response Plan and is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, whose remnants could impact its service area in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham, and Alamance Counties. Recent models from the National Weather Service (NWS) predict strong wind gusts, heavy rain and possible flash flooding in central North Carolina Friday through Sunday.
West High sold for 600,000
Montgomery County Commissioners accepted the offer of $600,000 for West Montgomery during last week’s regular board meeting. The offer of $600,000 came from Sean and Erica Ford who have stated they plan to open a truck driving school at the facility. In County Manager Frankie Maness’ recommendation to accept...
Situation Overview
From the National Weather Service for central North Carolina, including Montgomery County. Ian is a Tropical Storm but is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane before moving onshore in SC. Impacts to central North Carolina are expected to begin late tonight. Friday afternoon through Saturday morning is expected to be...
Women's volleyball gets a big win at home
September 20, the Montgomery Central High School varsity women’s volleyball team took on Central Davidson at home. Right away the Lady Timberwolves seemed more relaxed and focused than they had been in their most recent matches. They were coming off a physical and emotional rollercoaster of wins and losses in a tough and busy schedule, but their large crowd was still behind them on this particular evening. MCHS has seen some matches where they get behind, and you can tell that they are shaken, which seems to avalanche at times; however, when they are on, they are nearly unstoppable.
Manager responds to zoning questions
In his weekly update to the county board of commissioners, County Manager Frankie Maness addressed the issue of zoning: “Since the preponderance of our meeting this week seemed to focus on ‘zoning’ and ‘code enforcement,’ I thought I would devote this update to begin answering some of the questions posed. The terms zoning and code enforcement have been tossed around and used inter-changeably (sometimes correctly and sometimes not) with other aspects of ‘development and land use regulation.’ There is great misunderstanding in this realm and let’s start by answering the questions posed by citizens the other night.”
Regulations questioned
Montgomery County Commissioners’ meeting became a bit heated last week during the public forum portion of the meeting. In particular, members of the Pope family raised questions about zoning and the inability to do what you want with your own property. Jeffrey Pope, who has spoken to the board...
