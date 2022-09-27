Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago
CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN
As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society takes in Florida pets
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will be taking in dozens of pets affected by Hurricane Ian. Up to 35 cats and dogs are expected to arrive at the Chicago facility Wednesday. The animals were already in Florida shelters, but were moved to free up space for local pets and families affected by the […]
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explainer: Here's When the Chicago Area Typically Sees Its First Freeze
A series of frigid nights have emphatically delivered the message that fall is in the air for the Chicago area, but residents still haven’t quite experienced the first dreaded freeze of the season. A freeze is the bane of farmers and gardeners, as frigid temperatures can badly damage or...
bhhschicago.com
8801 W Golf Road #5I
Welcome to Highland Tower. An outstanding fifth-floor unit of 1500 SF. offers a great floor plan; a spacious entry hall with a guest closet, a combined living and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors a gallery of windows, and a sliding door to the private, open, and oversized balcony facing nicely landscaped grounds. King-size bedroom with full bath. Wall-to-wall closet with a mirrored door. New carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with elegant cherry wood cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Coin-operated laundry at the premises. There is No smoking in the building, unit, or balcony. Dedicated parking spots and additional parking permits from Management for short or extended-term guests. There are more opportunities to enjoy the outside; the clubhouse and the swimming pool. The offerings of the location are endless. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, public transportation including Niles free bus service ( DART) and nearby the I-294/I-90 Expressway, Chicago Executive PWK, and O'Hare Airports.
NBC Chicago
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Senior dog gets a major transformation
Meet Linguine! He is a 10-year-old, 10-pound Maltese mix who has gone through quite a transformation. Linguine was found as a stray with matted hair and suffering from dental disease.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Comments / 0