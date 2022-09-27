The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.

ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO