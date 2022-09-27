Read full article on original website
Related
elizabethton.com
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
elizabethton.com
Hampton Class of 1977 plans 45th reunion Oct. 1
The 1977 graduating class of Hampton High School will have a 45th anniversary reunion Saturday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. at the Mayflower Restaurant in Elizabethton. Any classmate that has not been contacted can call 213-2567 for information. Also, any classmate with memorabilia that you would like to bring and share is encouraged to do so. Classmates guests are also welcome to attend.
elizabethton.com
Carolyn J. Phillips Brace
Carolyn J. Phillips Brace, 88, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Carolyn was born in Carter County on May 8, 1934 to the late William L. Phillips and Hannah (Honeycutt) Phillips. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Brace; three brothers, Clyde Phillips, Arville Phillips and Troy Phillips; and two sisters, Mae Matheson and Marjorie Bailey.
elizabethton.com
Jeff William Kyte
Jeff William Kyte, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward and Edyth Shell Kyte. Jeff was a 60+ year Mason, a four-time pastmaster and Shriner. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, family, friends and Masonic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Idea’s Group ‘phasing out,’ seeks new volunteers to help move Carter County forward
Elizabethton’s Ideas Group will be “phasing out” in the near future, a phrase used by the group’s member, Danny Ward. The group, that started in 2018, consists of board members Chris Little, Danny Ward, Karen Hitchcock, and Juanita McKinney. The four have worked tirelessly over the past four years to think up and complete projects within Carter County that, as McKinney puts it, answer the question, “What can be done to make [things] better for the county?”
elizabethton.com
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
elizabethton.com
Boyd Sports names Kiva Fuller new River Riders general manager
Boyd Sports announced on Friday that Kiva Fuller will become the new general manager of the Elizabethton River Riders, effective October 3. She will be replacing Maya Mathis after one season, where the club went 26-26 with her at the helm. Fuller had spent the previous two seasons as the...
elizabethton.com
The Edwards Family at New Liberty
The Edwards Family from Burnsville, N.C., will present special singing Sunday at 10:45 a.m. for the homecoming service at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. New Liberty Free Will Baptist is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road in the Stoney Creek community near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Robin Marie Swinson
Robin Marie Swinson, 60, Mountain City, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Robin was a lifelong resident of Carter and Johnson County. She a member of Elk Mills Christian Church. Robin had a witty and loving sense of humor who loved her family dearly, especially her...
elizabethton.com
Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic to tee off October 14
Fundraiser Providing Critical Funding for the Youth of Carter County. The 28th Annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Citizens Bank, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Elizabethton Golf Course. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the more than 500 members of the Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton. Registration will start at 11v a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
elizabethton.com
Betsy Cadets make history
EHS Navy National Defense Cadet Corps made history by competing in the program’s first marksmanship competition. On Saturday, Sept. 24, cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou and Rylee Phillips traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to shoot in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. The cadets were shooting against 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The EHS Cadets represented the unit and school well in their first marksmanship competition. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
elizabethton.com
ETSU to start selling beer at home football games
JOHNSON CITY – The East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday adjustments to its gameday atmosphere at home football games. Starting with Saturday’s game against Chattanooga, fans will be allowed to purchase beer, while the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 20, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Terrance Boings, Johnson City, and charged him with fugitive from justice for crimes in another state. At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers received a tip that Boings was staying at 501 Orleans St. 911 Dispatch informed officers that Boings had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Bristol, Va., for abduction, strangling another, larceny, and assault. When officers knocked on the door, Boings was one of the people who answer and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
elizabethton.com
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
elizabethton.com
Jack Burchfield
Jack Burchfield, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Conley and Lovada Burchfield. Jack enjoyed fishing and keeping a clean car. He had a way of making people laugh and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his wife,...
elizabethton.com
Cloudland falls to West Greene on the road
The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.
elizabethton.com
Sycamore Stitchers prepare for annual quilt show Oct. 7-9
The last stitch has been made, and the quilt has been neatly folded and put away, awaiting the annual Sycamore Stitchers Quilt Show from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at Sycamore Shoals State Park. Doors will open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show on Sunday will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
elizabethton.com
Hampton shuts down Rebels in a rout to seize control of Region 1 Class 2-A
GREENEVILLE – While Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford was doing a little two-stepping to Cotton-eyed Joe on the sidelines, his Hampton Bulldogs were doing a little stomping on the field. With the Hampton defense holding the South Greene offense to negative eight yards for the entire contest, the Bulldog...
elizabethton.com
Threat investigation underway at Happy Valley High School, charges pending
Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and Happy Valley High School was placed into a...
elizabethton.com
Cyclones defeat conference foe East for Homecoming victory
The Elizabethton Cyclones were looking to bring a lot of energy early to build a big lead to avoid any letdown for the culmination of Homecoming Week 2022 when they hosted the Sullivan East Patriots at Citizens Bank Stadium. Running out to a 49-14 halftime lead, the Cyclones never looked...
Comments / 0