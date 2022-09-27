Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
Former Webster County Judge-Executive Jim Townsend dead at 76
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76. Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by […]
witzamfm.com
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
wevv.com
City of Madisonville hosting free outdoor movie nights in October
City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, are inviting the public to attend free outdoor movie nights this October. Throughout the month of October, the city says it will be hosting its new "Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza" event, providing free popcorn and drinks plus a movie on a projector and screen.
14news.com
Semi hit by train in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A railroad crossing in Webster County is closed while repairs are made after deputies say a train hit a semi. They say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the Sebree Springs Park off 41 South. Officers say the semi driver, of...
14news.com
Daviess Co. first responders practice responding to plane crash accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Every three years, Daviess County-Owensboro Regional Airport practices its response to a mass casualty event on the tarmac. It serves as an assessment of how good communication and emergency response are in a mass casualty situation. “This hopefully will show us our strengths, but will show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
WTVW
Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
Popular Pizza Restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky Closes For Good
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
wevv.com
Crews called to Tuesday morning wreck on Highway 41
Evansville dispatch say a portion of southbound Highway 41 is shut down because of a rollover crash. Dispatch says crews responded to the two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 near Petersburg Road. We're told the the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Our crew on scene say as...
hancockclarion.com
Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation
Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
k105.com
Daviess Co. deputy shoots man who attacked woman, juvenile with hammer
A Daviess County deputy has shot a man who assaulted a woman and juvenile with a hammer. Kentucky State Police said deputies responded Friday morning at approximately 11:00 to the 9000 block of Hwy 60 in Owensboro “regarding a man with a hammer breaking into homes.”. Deputy Alex Cooms...
14news.com
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022
A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
witzamfm.com
Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft
Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
Comments / 0