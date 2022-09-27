ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
witzamfm.com

Jasper Business Closing on October 15th

Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

City of Madisonville hosting free outdoor movie nights in October

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, are inviting the public to attend free outdoor movie nights this October. Throughout the month of October, the city says it will be hosting its new "Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza" event, providing free popcorn and drinks plus a movie on a projector and screen.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Semi hit by train in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A railroad crossing in Webster County is closed while repairs are made after deputies say a train hit a semi. They say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the Sebree Springs Park off 41 South. Officers say the semi driver, of...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe

Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to Tuesday morning wreck on Highway 41

Evansville dispatch say a portion of southbound Highway 41 is shut down because of a rollover crash. Dispatch says crews responded to the two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 near Petersburg Road. We're told the the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Our crew on scene say as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation

Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022

A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN

