Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of September 30, 2022 include The Amazing Mirror Maze, The Traders Village Corn Maze, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of September 30 include The Amazing Mirror Maze, The Traders Village Corn Maze, Cavern Fall Fest, CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey, and more!. The Standard South Central Texas Pogo Pass (San Antonio/Austin/Waco) provides admissions to 35...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio emerges from historic drought conditions, mosquitoes are again hatching in yards, parks, and pools. During the dry summer months, the pests couldn't easily find water to lay eggs in. San Antonio residents didn't see many of the biting insects during June, when the bugs are normally most active.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
DelliGatti's Sandwich Shop cooks up variety of cold, hot sandwiches
The owner makes and sources everything in-house.
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of September 30 include Hispanic Heritage Mercado, San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at Alamodome, and more!
TOP PICK – San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles
It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
Comments / 0