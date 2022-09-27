ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of September 30, 2022 include The Amazing Mirror Maze, The Traders Village Corn Maze, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of September 30 include The Amazing Mirror Maze, The Traders Village Corn Maze, Cavern Fall Fest, CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey, and more!. The Standard South Central Texas Pogo Pass (San Antonio/Austin/Waco) provides admissions to 35...
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise

San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of September 30 include Hispanic Heritage Mercado, San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at Alamodome, and more!

TOP PICK – San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles

It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.
