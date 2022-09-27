Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
elizabethton.com
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
elizabethton.com
Sycamore Stitchers prepare for annual quilt show Oct. 7-9
The last stitch has been made, and the quilt has been neatly folded and put away, awaiting the annual Sycamore Stitchers Quilt Show from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at Sycamore Shoals State Park. Doors will open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show on Sunday will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
wataugaonline.com
Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages
Lenoir, North Carolina (September 30, 2022) –Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Mountain Xpress
How is Asheville addressing panhandling?
Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin
Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
Herald and Tribune
True and Chilling Tales coming to downtown
The True and Chilling Tales Tour will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov.1 in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so buy tickets in advance.
elizabethton.com
The Edwards Family at New Liberty
The Edwards Family from Burnsville, N.C., will present special singing Sunday at 10:45 a.m. for the homecoming service at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. New Liberty Free Will Baptist is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road in the Stoney Creek community near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
elizabethton.com
Annual Dino Senesi Golf Classic to tee off October 14
Fundraiser Providing Critical Funding for the Youth of Carter County. The 28th Annual Dino Senesi Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Citizens Bank, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Elizabethton Golf Course. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit the more than 500 members of the Boys & Girls Club in Elizabethton. Registration will start at 11v a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
elizabethton.com
Boyd Sports names Kiva Fuller new River Riders general manager
Boyd Sports announced on Friday that Kiva Fuller will become the new general manager of the Elizabethton River Riders, effective October 3. She will be replacing Maya Mathis after one season, where the club went 26-26 with her at the helm. Fuller had spent the previous two seasons as the...
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
theappalachianonline.com
Hurricane Ian causes wind and rain, caution advised
The National Weather Service has put a wind advisory and flood watch on Watauga County for hurricane Ian. The wind advisory is from 10 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with northeast winds going up to 20-30 mph and is expected to go up to 40 mph. “Gusty winds could blow...
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
