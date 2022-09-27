Read full article on original website
Spike in abandoned Husky dogs at Peninsula shelter likely due to 'Game of Thrones'
BURLINGAME (BCN/CBS SF) -- The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agencies announced on Tuesday.Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes free training and a toy, leash, collar and harness for those who want to open their homes to a new furry friend."A common question amongst potential adopters when they visit our shelter is, 'Why do you have so many huskies?'" said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin...
sfstandard.com
SF Grocery Store Shut Down For Rats. Owner Blames Bird Seed-Dropping Neighbor
A Glen Park grocery store was shut down Wednesday after evidence of a rat infestation was flagged by the city’s Health Department. Canyon Market co-owner Janet Tarlov blames a nearby neighbor who has been spreading bird seed around the area since February 2020. Tarlov said that rats have been...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets
OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
rwcpulse.com
‘It’s definitely bittersweet’: Cyclismo Cafe closes its doors after six years of operations
Friday, May 27, 2016, was a big day for Jihan Bayyari’s family. While her youngest daughter celebrated her third birthday, Bayyari celebrated the launch of a dream long in the making: a little bike-themed eatery called Cyclismo Cafe. Though Bayyari’s family has lived in Redwood City since 1993, it...
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
latitude38.com
Celebrate the Bay This Weekend in Vallejo and Redwood City
If you’re looking for a good way to enjoy a sunny, warm fall weekend on or near the water, Vallejo and Redwood City have just the right events. Both are celebrating their waterfront communities and have a full day of family fun planned both on and off the water.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
rwcpulse.com
At Google's campus, state and local leaders urge greater efforts to conserve water
A group of state and local water system officials gathered at Google's Mountain View campus Thursday, Sept. 29, to tout the benefits of conservation as California faces the likely prospect of a fourth consecutive year of drought. Standing amid landscaping and office space designed to reduce potable water use by...
KRON4
Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Did You Know Money Was Printed in Redwood City?
One of the noteworthy structures of Redwood City's historic district is located at the corner of Broadway and Main. It's known as the First National Bank of San Mateo County, Redwood City. Founded in 1891, it initially operated from the Capital Hotel in the middle of the block. In 1899,...
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Twisted Tale of Jake Kays
Here's a short tale with lots of twists and turns. In late August 1936, a young man was arrested for disturbing the peace during an incident in Los Angeles. While being processed for the said incident, it was discovered that the man, Jake Kays, was wanted in San Mateo County concerning an Oct. 8, 1933, fatal traffic accident. It took place on "Bayshore Highway" near Mills Field (now the San Francisco International Airport) that killed Louis E. Eaton, a well-known Redwood City insurance executive who lived on Arlington Street (now Arlington Road near Whipple Avenue). Eaton's wife and daughter sustained severe injuries.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
