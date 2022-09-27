Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
WNDU
Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids for Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy
Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting. Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously.
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Water response fair to be held in Benton Harbor October 6
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A water response resource fair will be held in Benton Harbor on October 6 for residents to learn how to reduce or eliminate lead in their homes, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The fair will be held from 4 to 6...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
WNDU
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Douglas Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend to present finalized report on low-barrier shelter recommendations
The City of South Bend along with the Homelessness Implementation Group will host a meeting on Thursday, September 29th at 5 p.m. at the Technology Resource Center (TRC) to present the finalized implementation report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address our unhoused community. Community members are invited to attend...
abc57.com
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Kennedy Park Plan approved for South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Redevelopment plans are officially on paper for South Bend’s Kennedy Park neighborhood after the common council approved the proposal earlier this week. “The residents, the ones I’ve talked to and the members [of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Association], they really, really appreciate what the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department to lead Youth Mental Health First Aid class
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department will be leading a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lessons will be conducted at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, with a focus on understanding trauma, abuse, bullying and more among adolescents ages 12 to 18.
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
95.3 MNC
Results released for South Bend community survey
The results were released for the 2022 Community Survey by The City of South Bend. The survey asked community members for their thoughts on city services and the direction the city is going in. South Bend Mayor, James Mueller, says that the city will use the results to create a...
22 WSBT
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
max983.net
Local Food Pantries Seek Food Donations
MARSHALL COUNTY — As Hoosiers are plagued with high inflation, local food pantries are requesting help to feed those in need during Hunger Action Month. Several shelves are empty at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. Director Christine “Chris” Garner said, “We need food!”. Maria Schmit of...
Comments / 0