Mishawaka, IN

Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
Water response fair to be held in Benton Harbor October 6

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A water response resource fair will be held in Benton Harbor on October 6 for residents to learn how to reduce or eliminate lead in their homes, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The fair will be held from 4 to 6...
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum

Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Douglas Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
Kennedy Park Plan approved for South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Redevelopment plans are officially on paper for South Bend’s Kennedy Park neighborhood after the common council approved the proposal earlier this week. “The residents, the ones I’ve talked to and the members [of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Association], they really, really appreciate what the...
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
Results released for South Bend community survey

The results were released for the 2022 Community Survey by The City of South Bend. The survey asked community members for their thoughts on city services and the direction the city is going in. South Bend Mayor, James Mueller, says that the city will use the results to create a...
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East

A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
Local Food Pantries Seek Food Donations

MARSHALL COUNTY — As Hoosiers are plagued with high inflation, local food pantries are requesting help to feed those in need during Hunger Action Month. Several shelves are empty at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. Director Christine “Chris” Garner said, “We need food!”. Maria Schmit of...
