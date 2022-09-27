ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. "This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it's sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
#Galaxy#Astronomers#The Tarantula Nebula
BGR.com

James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we've never seen before

NASA's James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers' eyes were pointed towards NASA's DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an "unprecedented success for planetary defense," NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
Gizmodo

Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact

NASA's DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren't subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming

NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Images show Nasa's Dart spacecraft's asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock's bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart's cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY

