Sangamon County deputies are seeking an unidentified woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Deputies were called to the 26-hundred block of South Glenwood around 9pm and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Police say a woman had come to the door of the residence demanding something from the man. The man told deputies he wasn’t sure what the woman wanted, but said she indicated she had others with her, although he did not see anyone else. He said he was shot when he turned to run. Police say the female suspect was wearing dark clothing and had her face covered.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO