QSR magazine
Potbelly Signs Two Franchise Deals Worth 19 Restaurants
Potbelly Corporation is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at...
springfieldbusinessjournal.com
Presentation by Bonni Burns, BAM Marketing Agency founder and CEO
Join AWC Springfield for an engaging presentation by Bonni Burns, BAM Marketing Agency founder and CEO, on the “Red Shiny Ball” — a common mistake companies make when approaching marketing. Businesses can spend a lot of money creating something and then have no money left to show the world what they’ve created. Burns will explain how a strategic marketing plan is the most important tool a business needs for budget efficiency and brand consistency.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
25newsnow.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be...
tspr.org
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
Early Entries Coming In For Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Fall Nationals
It’s officially race week for the 27th running of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and the early entries continue to pour in. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is playing host to the season ending national event for the third season in-a-row.
Cathedral holds prayer service for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of first responders gathered for a prayer service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tuesday. The cathedral held the service, called a Blue Mass, that specifically prays for first responders. “[The mass] takes its name from the blue uniforms that police and firefighters and public safety officials usually wear,” […]
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
wmay.com
Two Hurt In Crash Near Weekend Car Show
Two people are hurt after a crash near this weekend’s Route 66 Mother Road Festival downtown. Fire crews were called to 5th and Jackson just after 5:30 Saturday evening for a report of a possible extrication. Witnesses indicated that a vehicle that reportedly was just leaving the car show display area crashed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
wlds.com
Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning
Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire. The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
wmay.com
Woman Sought In Connection With Springfield Shooting
Sangamon County deputies are seeking an unidentified woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Deputies were called to the 26-hundred block of South Glenwood around 9pm and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Police say a woman had come to the door of the residence demanding something from the man. The man told deputies he wasn’t sure what the woman wanted, but said she indicated she had others with her, although he did not see anyone else. He said he was shot when he turned to run. Police say the female suspect was wearing dark clothing and had her face covered.
newschannel20.com
Drive-Thru flu shot clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your flu shot without leaving your car. Memorial Health is offering flu shots at two easy-to-access drive-thru locations in Springfield. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Memorial Drive-Thru...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
foxillinois.com
More than 20 guns, ammunition found in Springfield vehicle search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after police say they found him hiding inside a building with two loaded handguns. Springfield Police were called around 12:19 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2000 block of South 1st Street after a fire alarm went off. Police...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff
DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff. Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having. Accompanied by three colleagues...
