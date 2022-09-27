ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth

A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records

Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

Lightsource bp has closed a BRL800 million (US$147 million) financing for its 210MWp “Milagres” solar project in the Brazilian state of Ceará. The investment includes a BRL423 million debt financing from Banco do Brasil through the Northeast Development Fund (FDNE), which is managed by the governmental agency Sudene and finances projects that generate new businesses and activities in the areas it operates. The balance of equity requirements was invested by Lightsource bp.
26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

In conversations about energy, terms like “carbon neutral” and “net-zero goals” are often thrown around. Frequently, these discussions center around grid infrastructure, incentives and the viability of reaching a renewable energy future. But typically overlooked is another critical question: what do these goals actually mean for the land of America, i.e., how much acreage will be required for the country to achieve a grid with zero carbon emissions.
Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and solar contracts setting records, development of utility-scale solar farms is expected to accelerate. As a result, large-scale project siting will become a challenge. The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) took a look at the issue of siting and released a whitepaper on strategies that maximize clean energy development while preserving natural ecosystems and community character.
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy

Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
Shipping’s Decarbonization Voyage: Big Money Needs and Uncertain Technologies

Capital Link’s Maritime Forum last week covered a wide range of shipping topics, ranging from supply chain issues to maritime finance, which Capital Link focuses on. A panel on Energy Transition, moderated by John Benson, Partner at Watson Farley Williams (WFW), a leader on sustainability issues among maritime law firms. The session offered a deep dive into how the needed amounts (estimated variously between $1 trillion and $4 trillion, depending on which expert is consulted) might be raised since current decarbonization technology “isn’t there” and “doesn’t get it done,“ in Mr. Benson’s words. The theme of big money needed to chase climate “ambitions” to be achieved through uncertain technologies permeated the nearly hour-long session.
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?

Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
Enerflo Announces Solar Proposal Tool Integration with Storz Power

The new integration will enable solar sales reps to easily and accurately configure energy storage systems and sell Storz Power AI+ Storage Systems though Enerflo's native solar proposal tool, Optimus. This feature is available now to all Enerflo partners and users. Enerflo, a leading business automation software platform for the...
OMCO Solar Reaches 9.5GW Milestone and Accelerates Domestic Manufacturing with Expanded Indiana Plant and $5 Million Investment

Company Celebrates the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act as it Continues to Invest in U.S. Solar Manufacturing. Following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), OMCO Solar announced it has expanded its Pierceton, Indiana manufacturing plant and has reached a significant milestone, having shipped 9.5GW of solar mounting and racking solutions. In light of the company's latest $5 million solar manufacturing investment, announced in April of 2022, OMCO Solar has now directed a total of $75 million towards equipment and tooling across its four domestic factories (Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio).
Siemens First to Receive UL Listing for 120-Volt, Single Pole Solid-state Circuit Breaker

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005023/en/ Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
