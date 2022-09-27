With government approvals in hand, Carthage is expecting to break ground soon on a new building that will house Facilities Management. The building near the corner of 17th Street and Sheridan Road will house the campus facilities and maintenance staff, a new maintenance workshop, and all campus maintenance equipment and vehicles. The campus mailroom will also relocate to the new building, providing more room and better access for delivery drivers.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO