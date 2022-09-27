Read full article on original website
Firebirds Race at National Preview Meet in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Carthage College Firebirds men's cross country team spent its Saturday morning competing at the National Preview Meet at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing Michigan, finishing 16th out of 36 teams at the meet. Junior Craig Hundley II paced the team with a time of 25:42.1, earning him a 40th-place individual finish out of 329 runners.
New program eases Firebirds’ transition to college
They’re among the first newcomers to arrive on campus each year, but the transition to college can be intimidating for student-athletes — particularly students of color. Based on initial feedback, a new Carthage pre-orientation program is shrinking that fear down to size and helping those newcomers navigate the college experience with confidence.
Facilities management project moves forward: See renderings
With government approvals in hand, Carthage is expecting to break ground soon on a new building that will house Facilities Management. The building near the corner of 17th Street and Sheridan Road will house the campus facilities and maintenance staff, a new maintenance workshop, and all campus maintenance equipment and vehicles. The campus mailroom will also relocate to the new building, providing more room and better access for delivery drivers.
Health and Counseling Center Relocation
The Health and Counseling Center will be closed for services on October 21, 2022 in order to move locations from TARC 2240 to the first floor of the Todd Wehr Center. The Center will be open on Monday, October 24, 2022, with Health Services resuming on October 26, after the fall break. Please find more information about Health and Counseling Center services here: https://www.carthage.edu/life-at-carthage/health-wellness-safety/health-counseling/
