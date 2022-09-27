Bartow, Fla. (September 28, 2022) — After Hurricane Ian leaves Polk, massive cleanup efforts begin. If you were not severely affected by the storm and you wish to volunteer to assist with disaster recovery, please go to www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=774342003 and complete the Disaster Volunteer Application. Volunteer requests will not go out until after the storm passes and Emergency Management deems it safe to go out. Most requests will be active until 72 hours following the storm.

POLK CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO