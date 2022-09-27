ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane debris in Polk County

About 40 hurricane debris removal haulers are now rolling into Polk County. All drivers must be certified for FEMA before they can pick up your hurricane debris. Hurricane debris is not collected by local haulers. If you mix your hurricane debris with your regular garbage, your household garbage or yard waste will not be picked up!
POLK COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County updates its trash collection schedule

Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mypolkcity.org

Volunteer Polk Seeking Residents to Assist with Storm Cleanup

Bartow, Fla. (September 28, 2022) — After Hurricane Ian leaves Polk, massive cleanup efforts begin. If you were not severely affected by the storm and you wish to volunteer to assist with disaster recovery, please go to www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=774342003 and complete the Disaster Volunteer Application. Volunteer requests will not go out until after the storm passes and Emergency Management deems it safe to go out. Most requests will be active until 72 hours following the storm.
POLK CITY, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
Polk City, FL
Government
City
Polk City, FL
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Boil Water Notices: Lakeland 10 different ones in going now

Water Utilities is working hard to ensure you have clean drinking water. The City of Lakeland sends text or e-mail alerts directly to those impacted using contact information associated with your Lakeland Electric billing account. For future reference, you can update your contact information by calling Lakeland Electric’s Customer Service...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Many travelling to find gas after Ian causes shortages

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles. Anyone out and about looking...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Power outage numbers and maps

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane

When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

