Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Hurricane debris in Polk County
About 40 hurricane debris removal haulers are now rolling into Polk County. All drivers must be certified for FEMA before they can pick up your hurricane debris. Hurricane debris is not collected by local haulers. If you mix your hurricane debris with your regular garbage, your household garbage or yard waste will not be picked up!
Orange County updates its trash collection schedule
Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
Volunteer Polk Seeking Residents to Assist with Storm Cleanup
Bartow, Fla. (September 28, 2022) — After Hurricane Ian leaves Polk, massive cleanup efforts begin. If you were not severely affected by the storm and you wish to volunteer to assist with disaster recovery, please go to www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=774342003 and complete the Disaster Volunteer Application. Volunteer requests will not go out until after the storm passes and Emergency Management deems it safe to go out. Most requests will be active until 72 hours following the storm.
Thousands of Polk Co. residents, business owners face up to 4-day wait for power to return
As Hurricane Ian was blowing in and knocking down trees, Courtney Rizzuto and others were hopeful their lights would stay on.
Boil Water Notices: Lakeland 10 different ones in going now
Water Utilities is working hard to ensure you have clean drinking water. The City of Lakeland sends text or e-mail alerts directly to those impacted using contact information associated with your Lakeland Electric billing account. For future reference, you can update your contact information by calling Lakeland Electric’s Customer Service...
Commercial Fire In Brooksville Results In Heavy Damage To Business
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – At 11:58 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) & The Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported commercial fire in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The call came from a passerby who reported fire from the
Bartow first responders rescue residents from rising Peace River
Communities near the Peace River in Polk County are seeing major flooding and first responders are having to rescue people from rising waters.
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
Many travelling to find gas after Ian causes shortages
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens traveled to a gas station in Lakeland as demand for gas increased following Hurricane Ian. Many gas stations are closed or just don't have gas around, and locals say they've struggled to find fuel for their generators and vehicles. Anyone out and about looking...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Pasco County announces closures
Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida. One thought on “Power outage numbers and maps”. Power is still out in the extended stay hotel, Woodsprings suites in lkld. 4000 N. Fl ave 33805,...
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Florida Department Of Health Polk County: Importance Of Minimizing Water Use
BARTOW, Fla. – By minimizing water use during times of flooding and or electrical outages, there will be less of an opportunity for sewage issues to occur, including sewage backing up into your home. Until electricity has been restored to pump stations and sewage
Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane
When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
Polk County Schools undetermined if classes will resume Monday
Polk County Schools said cleanup and recovery efforts are underway across the county, but at this time, Superintendent Fred Heid said he's unable to decide if classes with resume on Monday.
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
