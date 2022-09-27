ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y

Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994
COLE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SLATER WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY

A 36-year-old Slater woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash in Saline County on Monday, September 26. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when Destiny Fischer failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest in a field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River

A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a "freak accident." The worker was taken to the hospital.
ROCHEPORT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CENTERVIEW MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH

A Centerview man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 30-year-old Chester Warner traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid sideways. The vehicle overturned several times and Warner was ejected.
CENTERVIEW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia

A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Green Ridge Man Caught Leaving The Scene Of A Home Invasion

On Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Harrison for a reported home invasion. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect as he was leaving the scene. The suspect was detained. Investigation revealed that a burglary had occurred, as well as property...
morgancountypress.com

Morgan County Land Transfers 9-29-22

Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains to Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains trustees, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 16, township 40, range 16; and lot 15, Smiley Subdivision. Linda Mackenzie and Lynelle and Rob Paro to Linda Mackenzie, Lynelle and Toni Paro, Laci Schulte, and Mandi Greeno,...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!

It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

HUGHESVILLE JUVENILE KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE PETTIS COUNTY CRASH

A Hughesville juvenile was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Monday, September 26. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old juvenile began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, and struck a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jose Caraceo Holguin. After the impact, the juvenile’s vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lane of Route O.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 27, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Police Station to speak with Kimberly T. Hagen. Hagen wished to report her juvenile son had run away from home in the 1200 block of Deseret Drive. Hagen stated that some time overnight, her son snuck out of the house and did not come home. Officers gathered the information to start the report. Later that morning, Officers were informed by the Smith Cotton High School resource staff that the juvenile had arrived at school. Officers contacted Hagen, and she went to make contact with her son.
SEDALIA, MO

