It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO