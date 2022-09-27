Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas school’s soccer match aims to address fentanyl epidemic
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) -- A soccer game at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee Tuesday night came with a message about the epidemic of fentanyl poisoning deaths. It was in honor of Cooper Davis, a Shawnee teen who died after taking what he thought was half a Percocet - for fun. The pill actually contained the dangerously strong drug.
KAKE TV
Local shortage affecting Kansas City’s ability to send blood to Florida hurricane zone
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Blood from Kansas City is on its way to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but the local shortage has affected how much we can help. Now, Kansas City’s Community Blood Center is asking people to pitch in to replenish our local supply.
KAKE TV
Topeka police officer injured in shootout with murder suspect, KBI says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a murder suspect Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Topeka officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kelly Avenue. They arrived to find one person dead and another injured. The second person was taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition as of the writing of this story.
KAKE TV
'Don’t assume the farmer knows you are there': Take extra care when driving during harvest season
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - With the amount of farm equipment on the roads increasing during harvest season, extra care is needed while driving. The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be extra cautious during harvest season due to the increase of farm equipment driving on the roads. Tractors, trucks, combines and other implements are often bigger and much slower than than personal vehicles.
