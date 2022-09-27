TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a murder suspect Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Topeka officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kelly Avenue. They arrived to find one person dead and another injured. The second person was taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition as of the writing of this story.

