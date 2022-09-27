The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO