Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned
Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
Calling Hocus Pocus Fans: Here's How to Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus. This news is not all just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Sanderson Sisters' cottage from Hocus Pocus will soon be accepting victims...er, visitors. Thanks to Airbnb, two lucky fans can book a one-night-only stay in the spooky cabin Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have called home for more than 300 years.
October to Feature Special Events at Stonewall Resort
Featuring fall harvest culinary dinners and wine and beer tastings, high energy musical performances, interactive trivia, a Halloween-themed dance party and much more, Stonewall Resort offers a full lineup of events throughout the month of October sure to appeal to all. “Guests from near and far enjoy opportunities to share...
