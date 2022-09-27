Read full article on original website
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash
One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crush in Belton, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Ozark, Missouri
Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said.
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia
A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
morgancountypress.com
Morgan County Land Transfers 9-29-22
Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains to Clarence F. and Sandra E. Dains trustees, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 16, township 40, range 16; and lot 15, Smiley Subdivision. Linda Mackenzie and Lynelle and Rob Paro to Linda Mackenzie, Lynelle and Toni Paro, Laci Schulte, and Mandi Greeno,...
kmmo.com
MODOT TO CLOSE EASTBOUND LANES AMONG INTERSTATE 70 IN LAFAYETTE AND SALINE COUNTIES FOR GUARD CABLE REPAIRS
MoDOT is scheduled to close lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 on Tuesday, September 27. The work is scheduled to take place at the following locations:. · From 7 to 10 a.m. the far-left lane of eastbound I-70 at mile marker 48 will be closed. · From 10 a.m. to...
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
mykdkd.com
The Clinton Police Department Actively Searching for Two Endangered Runaways
The Clinton Police Department is actively searching for two endangered runaways that we believe may be in the area. Information was recently developed that the two may be concealing themselves in a wooded area surrounding the city and come out to utilize free wifi available from a nearby shop or restaurant. This could describe several areas around town. We do not have a more definite area. One of the young men has a serious medical issue and may not have had required medication for nearly 10 days now. The Clinton Police Department needs the help of the extra eyes of their dedicated followers who have solved more than a few mysteries for them. If you have seen either of these young men or have any potential information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5561 or 911.
