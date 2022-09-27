The Clinton Police Department is actively searching for two endangered runaways that we believe may be in the area. Information was recently developed that the two may be concealing themselves in a wooded area surrounding the city and come out to utilize free wifi available from a nearby shop or restaurant. This could describe several areas around town. We do not have a more definite area. One of the young men has a serious medical issue and may not have had required medication for nearly 10 days now. The Clinton Police Department needs the help of the extra eyes of their dedicated followers who have solved more than a few mysteries for them. If you have seen either of these young men or have any potential information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5561 or 911.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO