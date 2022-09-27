Read full article on original website
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
Could Dearfield become Colorado's next national park?
Dearfield, the community about 24 miles east of Greeley and founded in 1910 as a colony for African Americans, could become Colorado's next national park. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet introduced legislation Thursday to create the Dearfield Study Act, the first step in evaluating its inclusion in the National Park System.
Oldest National Parks in America: How Old are Colorado’s National Parks?
In 1872, the U.S. government signed the Yellowstone National Park Act into law and created what the National Park Service (NPS) refers to as "the world's first true national park." Today, there are thousands of national parks throughout the world, and four of them — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black...
World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love
Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with...
Poudre rocks Rocky Mountain in inaugural Canvas Community Classic
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Poudre Impalas made a statement in the first ever Fort Collins-area high school football game played at Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium, by taking down their cross-town rival Rocky Mountain High School 34-7 in a Friday matinee game. The Impalas opened the scoreboard on...
Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police
DENVER — An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
Legacy's Kullen Lerma wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Congratulations to Kullen Lerma, the Legacy junior quarterback, for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain award as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Lerma's four touchdown performance to help the Lightning earn a victory secured his swag chain. Scotty Gange surprised Lerma (alongside a number...
"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring
A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims. According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
