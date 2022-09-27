(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa statute enhancing the penalty for trespassing at an ag-related business has been struck down by a judge for the third time. The law focused on people taking undercover pictures or video that was shared. Animal welfare groups sued the state of Iowa. The undercover videos had been used to allege animals were being mistreated at livestock confinement operations and dog breeding facilities. Supporters of the law say Iowa farmers have been smeared and hurt financially by unfounded accusations. The federal judge ruled taking photos and recording videos are protected speech under the First Amendment.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO