Vermont State

Motley Fool

These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October

Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Tennessee Lookout

USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Agriculture Online

Successful Farming covers: Mid-century harvest

While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.
Western Iowa Today

Judge Strikes Down Undercover Video Law Aimed At Protecting Ag Businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa statute enhancing the penalty for trespassing at an ag-related business has been struck down by a judge for the third time. The law focused on people taking undercover pictures or video that was shared. Animal welfare groups sued the state of Iowa. The undercover videos had been used to allege animals were being mistreated at livestock confinement operations and dog breeding facilities. Supporters of the law say Iowa farmers have been smeared and hurt financially by unfounded accusations. The federal judge ruled taking photos and recording videos are protected speech under the First Amendment.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
BBC

Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger

A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
Agriculture Online

Read the first issue of Successful Farming magazine

It has been 120 years since E.T. Meredith published the inaugural issue of Successful Farming magazine in October 1902. In that first issue, he devoted the publication to, "agriculture, horticulture, livestock, the dairy, poultry, and the home." He wrote, "Herewith we present our readers with the first copy of Successful...
foodlogistics.com

More Than Half of U.S. Frontline Workers Ready to Walk

At a time when the supply chain industry is already faced with the labor shortage and driver shortage, now the pressures of a post-COVID-19 world are forcing many frontline workers in the United States to rethink their jobs, according to a new survey from SafetyCulture. In fact, more than half...
