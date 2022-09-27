Read full article on original website
Las Vegas PRIDE events celebrating LGBTQ communities to be held in first week of October
Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.
Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father
Red Rock Resorts is demolishing Texas Station, a casino built by the company's patriarch, for one reason - to keep competition out of the market. The post Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.6
Nevada Earthquakes announced on Twitter that Las Vegas received an earthquake with a staggering magnitude of 2.6.
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
Thrillist
The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas
As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
Valley mother and Vegas shooting survivor shares recovery five years later
The Valley family of four chooses to be around joy after a nightmare. Five years ago, the couple of 19 years attended the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police arrest convicted Vegas bombmaker who escaped prison
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Police have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, authorities said. Las Vegas police said they received information Wednesday night that a...
antiMUSIC
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
Las Vegas Weekly
Find hearty Jamaican food at Las Vegas’ House of Dutch Pot
In September 2021, while Las Vegas was still recovering from the impacts of COVID, our Jamaican cuisine options increased when House of Dutch Pot arrived in an ever-changing Durango Drive retail center. As the name would indicate, its dishes generally center around the use of the Dutch pot, a traditional cooking vessel used to prepare a variety of stews. With this in mind, be prepared for a filling meal.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas Free Online
Best sites to watch I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas on this page.
