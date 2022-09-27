LOGAN – Utah State matches up with No. 19 BYU for a Thursday-night football game this week. It’s the first Thursday game for the Aggies since beating New Mexico 41-27 in 2020. Last year when these two sides met, the Cougars — ranked 13th at the time — got the best of the Aggies 34-20 in Logan. BYU has won each of the last two matchups, though before that Utah State won back-to-back games over BYU in 2017 and 2018. That 2018 matchup was in Provo and the Aggies won handily, 45-20. This year will be much different from those 2017 and 2018 contests. For one, the Cougars are riding a surge in program success under seventh-year head coach Kalani Sitake. They’ve been ranked each of the last three years and have spent the whole 2022 season within the confines of the AP Top 25 poll. The Aggies meanwhile, are in a significant rut despite having a banner year in 2021. It will take everything USU can give to steal victory on the road against its most-hated rival.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO