Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Polk County EOC Update

Winds had largely subsided in Lakeland by sunrise. Paul Womble, Polk County’s Director of Emergency Management, said county employees were conducting a damage assessment Thursday morning. He said the county must compile a detailed inventory of debris and send it to state and federal authorities to get access to government assistance programs for residents and businesses.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins

While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue

Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricanes#Medical Services#General Health#Hurricane Ian
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services

Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wfla.com

Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian. Paul Womble, Emergency Management Director, spoke on the county’s preparations. “Now is the time to finish all of your emergency protective actions before the storm, the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Electric Update

Your meter automatically reported your outage to us. The winds have reached a sustained 40 MPH. We have pulled our crews from the field until conditions are safe for them to work. Once the wind speed is below 40 MPH and conditions are safe we will resume restoring power. #lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
POLK COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County announces closures

Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
