Polk County EOC Update
Winds had largely subsided in Lakeland by sunrise. Paul Womble, Polk County’s Director of Emergency Management, said county employees were conducting a damage assessment Thursday morning. He said the county must compile a detailed inventory of debris and send it to state and federal authorities to get access to government assistance programs for residents and businesses.
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins
While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
Florida Department Of Health Polk County: Importance Of Minimizing Water Use
BARTOW, Fla. – By minimizing water use during times of flooding and or electrical outages, there will be less of an opportunity for sewage issues to occur, including sewage backing up into your home. Until electricity has been restored to pump stations and sewage
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue
Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The call
Family from mobile home damaged by Ian receives generator after WFLA report
Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
LP&L headed to Lakeland to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Lubbock Power & Light announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would send 15 vehicles and 18 crew members to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The effort comes as a result of a mutual service agreement that LP&L signed, committing to assist in disaster recovery events, according to a news release from the municipal utility.
Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services
Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
Interview: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses severe impacts of Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Spectrum Bay News 9 for a Zoom interview on Wednesday evening to provide an update on the county’s response to Hurricane Ian. Judd said deputies are responding to emergency calls now, adding that winds are so high that...
How to decontaminate water during flooding: Polk FDOH
How to disinfect your water during flooding, as Hurricane Ian comes through Florida.
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian. Paul Womble, Emergency Management Director, spoke on the county’s preparations. “Now is the time to finish all of your emergency protective actions before the storm, the...
Lakeland Electric Update
Your meter automatically reported your outage to us. The winds have reached a sustained 40 MPH. We have pulled our crews from the field until conditions are safe for them to work. Once the wind speed is below 40 MPH and conditions are safe we will resume restoring power. #lakeland...
Hurricane-Related Closings and Services; Polk Public Schools Will Stay Closed Through Thursday
Polk County public schools will be closed on Thursday, as well as today and Wednesday, the school district announced today. As Hurricane Ian approaches, LkldNow is updating our lists of major closings, shelters and other services related to the storm. Please send updates to [email protected]. Schools. Polk County Public...
Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Pasco County announces closures
Pasco County Government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Please also note the following service interruptions:. • GoPasco bus services will be running and offering free rides to Pasco shelters until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; however, you should expect delays due to high demand. Please monitor social media pages for updates, as bus services could be suspended based on weather conditions.
