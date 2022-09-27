TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the bid packages being offered. Some of the work that needs to be completed includes carpentry, painting, tiling, and much more.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO