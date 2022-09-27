Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Area students learn outside of the classroom
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday afternoon, some local students took their learning to the outdoors instead of the classroom. Over 400 eighth graders from Parke and Vermillion counties explored the wetlands at Duke Energy’s Cayuga generating station. They learned about the wetlands and the power plant’s operations.
mymixfm.com
Financial impact of Hurricane Ian in our area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hurricane Ian continues to cause problems throughout the southeast portion of the country. However, experts said that it could also have an economical impact right here in the Wabash Valley. Indiana State University Professor of Economics Robert Guell said that you could see price...
mymixfm.com
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following...
mymixfm.com
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the bid packages being offered. Some of the work that needs to be completed includes carpentry, painting, tiling, and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct....
Comments / 0