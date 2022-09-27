Read full article on original website
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/28/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday
Calumet County Sheriff’s officials say the angle of the sun was a factor in a crash involving an SUV and a dump truck Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Neenah woman. The accident occurred on State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Town of Harrison shortly after 7:30 am. Investigators say the woman was heading east and she turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The woman died at the scene. The 47-year-old man driving the dump truck escaped with minor injuries. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to travel with caution during the time of sunrise and sunset, especially this time of year.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/29/22 WISS License Transfer
Hometown Broadcasting, LLC, headquartered in Ripon, has announced that the FCC has approved transfer of license ownership of two of their five licenses to Civic Media. Madison based Civic Media is also a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. WISS listeners that tune into 1100 AM or 98.3 FM in...
wtaq.com
Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
oshkoshnorthstar.org
A New Sheriff in Town
Oshkosh North High School has its third School Resource Officer (SRO) in the past five years. Officer Ryan Boerner has been working with Oshkosh Police department for the past 20 years as a patrol officer. When the position opened, he became excited at the opportunity to work with teens. “I...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wearegreenbay.com
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Rabies survivor Jeanna Giese
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, Sept. 28, is World Rabies Day, the 15th annual day to raise awareness of the world’s deadliest infectious disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one raised more awareness of this disease than Fond du Lac’s Jeanna Giese.
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/28/22 Carjacking Suspect Last Seen In Bayfield County
The last sighting of a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Clintonville was in Bayfield County last Friday. The Sheriff’s Department there posted a photo of Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera north of Washburn on Friendly Valley Road. He had escaped into the woods after a car chase and crash in Iron and Bayfield counties. Posting on Facebook Tuesday Bayfield County Sheriff’s officials say, “We suspect he is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather and may have been picked up by someone driving by.” Last week he stole two different vehicles in Hortonville and Clintonville. The theft in Clintonville happened at a Citgo gas station where he struck a Michigan man and took his vehicle. Anyone who spots him is being urged to call 9-1-1.
WBAY Green Bay
50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Town of Farmington | By Washington Co. Sheriff
September 27, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased operator from the September 25, 2022, crash on Hwy M as Mitchell Allen Preisler (22) from the Town of Farmington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
radioplusinfo.com
9-27-22 lomira police chief resigns
The Lomira Police Chief, a police officer, and part-time school resource officer have resigned. The announcement was made Monday by the Lomira village president. Police Chief Bryan Frank is stepping down after 10 years of service, and the school resource officer is leaving after serving more than 20 years. Village president Donald Luedtke said in a press release the police department “has gone through numerous challenges over the last several years.” Luedke says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional coverage in the Lomira area during the staffing shortage.
