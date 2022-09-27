The last sighting of a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Clintonville was in Bayfield County last Friday. The Sheriff’s Department there posted a photo of Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera north of Washburn on Friendly Valley Road. He had escaped into the woods after a car chase and crash in Iron and Bayfield counties. Posting on Facebook Tuesday Bayfield County Sheriff’s officials say, “We suspect he is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather and may have been picked up by someone driving by.” Last week he stole two different vehicles in Hortonville and Clintonville. The theft in Clintonville happened at a Citgo gas station where he struck a Michigan man and took his vehicle. Anyone who spots him is being urged to call 9-1-1.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO