News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
'Whoa, 98-0': Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it
Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday’s blowout. “Nobody knows about Warner, but they’re going to know about you after this game,” Burks said Monday, quoting the production manager. “He didn’t say we were going to get beat 98-0 or we would come out victorious. He said people would know about Warner. Now there’s a chance for people to see what we’re doing, and you can take that from a good side or a bad side. I know how we’re looking at it.” Burks is in his first season at the small Christian school in Lake Wales, Florida, and he sees the high-profile loss as a building block for his program and a lesson for his 121 players.
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
How two girls softball players helped save a high school football team's season by suiting up
The Wewoka football team wasn’t going to be able to play its game last Friday due to a lack of players until two girls softball players stepped up.
WYFF4.com
Week 6: Thursday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area will take to the field Thursday night for the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season. Many games were moved to Thursday due to expected rain from Ian. To see scores on the app, click here.
Prep Football: Silverado kicks off Desert Sky League action with a shutout against Victor Valley
There’s a certain confidence that the Silverado football team is playing with these days, entering Desert Sky League play with a 4-2 record. Call it what you will, but it’s the kind of confidence where Darren Gandy knew that if a punt in the second quarter ended up in his hands, he was...
KCCI.com
No homecoming game for Collins-Maxwell football team as their new stadium is still not ready
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The new stadium was supposed to be completed by this spring. Some new upgrades include a new football field, track, bathrooms and concession stands. While football players wait for their new field to be done — they'll continue to practice at various fields in the area.
texashsfootball.com
Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week
Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
Durfee boys soccer lost 18 players. But unbeaten streak proves no 'rebuilding' necessary
FALL RIVER — When the Durfee boys soccer team walked off the field last fall after falling to Marshfield in the Round of 32, it signaled the end for 18 seniors. You might have thought 2022 was a big rebuilding year for the Hilltoppers. Longtime Durfee head coach Tiberio Melo was thinking the same thing. ...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
