Ripon, WI

WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Ripon, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ripon, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
WINNEBAGO, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/28/22 Ripon Considering Creation Of Parks and Recreation Director Position

The Ripon Common Council this week approved including a parks and recreation director in the 2023 City Budget. City Administrator Adam Sonntag told the Council as part of the master planning process a survey showed the city is lacking in parks and recreation programming and the general condition of its parks. He says there was an overall negative reaction to the parks. He said if the City is going to create the position this would be the year to do it with funding and grants available. The director could be housed at the new Senior Activity Center that is being built. Mayor Ted Grant said, “We have to continue to grow the city, every little bit helps.” He added it would be a great way to do it. Alderperson Howard Hansen said one of the things people look at when they are considering moving to a community is its recreation services. Alderperson John Splitt on the other hand felt people aren’t as active these days and the position would be a gamble for the city.
RIPON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Bond has been set at $5,000 cash for a 20-year-old Oshkosh man who hit a woman in the head with a handgun and took her vehicle last Thursday in Oshkosh. Albert Smith (pictured) made his initial appearance in Winnebago County court Wednesday. He is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent-possessing a dangerous weapon. The woman was parked at a Citgo gas station in the 800 block of North Main Street when Smith allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at her head. There was a struggle and she was struck in the head. He took her car which has been recovered. Police say Smith and the victim knew each other. Smith will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 6th.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun

A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire

CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
CEDARBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
PORTAGE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-27-22 lomira police chief resigns

The Lomira Police Chief, a police officer, and part-time school resource officer have resigned. The announcement was made Monday by the Lomira village president. Police Chief Bryan Frank is stepping down after 10 years of service, and the school resource officer is leaving after serving more than 20 years. Village president Donald Luedtke said in a press release the police department “has gone through numerous challenges over the last several years.” Luedke says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional coverage in the Lomira area during the staffing shortage.
LOMIRA, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI

