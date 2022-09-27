Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
whby.com
Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board
OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/28/22 Ripon Considering Creation Of Parks and Recreation Director Position
The Ripon Common Council this week approved including a parks and recreation director in the 2023 City Budget. City Administrator Adam Sonntag told the Council as part of the master planning process a survey showed the city is lacking in parks and recreation programming and the general condition of its parks. He says there was an overall negative reaction to the parks. He said if the City is going to create the position this would be the year to do it with funding and grants available. The director could be housed at the new Senior Activity Center that is being built. Mayor Ted Grant said, “We have to continue to grow the city, every little bit helps.” He added it would be a great way to do it. Alderperson Howard Hansen said one of the things people look at when they are considering moving to a community is its recreation services. Alderperson John Splitt on the other hand felt people aren’t as active these days and the position would be a gamble for the city.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Bond has been set at $5,000 cash for a 20-year-old Oshkosh man who hit a woman in the head with a handgun and took her vehicle last Thursday in Oshkosh. Albert Smith (pictured) made his initial appearance in Winnebago County court Wednesday. He is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent-possessing a dangerous weapon. The woman was parked at a Citgo gas station in the 800 block of North Main Street when Smith allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at her head. There was a struggle and she was struck in the head. He took her car which has been recovered. Police say Smith and the victim knew each other. Smith will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 6th.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Menasha hopes Lawson Canal project will make city's riverfront popular destination
MENASHA, Wis. — There was a time when the Lawson Canal was a power canal, important mostly to the two paper mills it served. By 2024, the City of Menasha is hoping the Lawson Canal Corridor will be a powerful draw for residents of the Fox Valley and around the state.
radioplusinfo.com
9-27-22 lomira police chief resigns
The Lomira Police Chief, a police officer, and part-time school resource officer have resigned. The announcement was made Monday by the Lomira village president. Police Chief Bryan Frank is stepping down after 10 years of service, and the school resource officer is leaving after serving more than 20 years. Village president Donald Luedtke said in a press release the police department “has gone through numerous challenges over the last several years.” Luedke says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional coverage in the Lomira area during the staffing shortage.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
WSAW
Bond set at $50K for man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is now in custody in the Marathon County Jail. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Comments / 0