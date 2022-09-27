Texas Country’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, to team up with other female artists for Pretty in Pink event in Conroe

Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm
HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017. But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities. She was just featured on a nationwide campaign...
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health website for fans: ‘Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too’
HOUSTON – Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion has recently launched a website where fans have access to multiple resources for mental health. The website, called “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too,” features several links to free therapy organizations, specifically to support Black women and members of the LGBTQ community.
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
‘She’s a natural’: 5th grader reels in fish her dad says measured over 8 feet
HOUSTON – It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader. “This giant gar, coming in at 8 foot 2 inches,” said the girl’s father, Paul Myers, in a cell phone video captured Sunday. “There she is… you proud of your gar? Yes. That’s a heck of a catch.”
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him
HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant
HOUSTON – One Houston family says it was all fun and games at first, but a meal over the weekend ended on a very sour note. “It’s like we’re repeating our ancestors,” said Laquita Wortham. She said she used to love going to the Spanish Flowers...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park
Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
