lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Kanabec County Times Online
Despite rain, Mora pulls out Homecoming win
It was a festive week at Mora High School with homecoming activities all week. The culmination was the football game as Mora hosted Two Harbors. The rainy night did not dampen the spirits of a large home crowd as the Mustangs won their first game of the season 20-6 over the Agates.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
themustangmoon.com
Fresh/Soph Stangs Dance Past Bobcats
The Mount Vernon fresh/soph team hosted the Benton Community Bobcats Friday evening. With just under 6 minutes to play in the first quarter, the Bobcats were set up for a punt inside their own 10-yard line when Leuie Korte, a freshman, was able to get a piece of the ball knocking it down. Mikey Ryan, also a freshman, was able to dive on it in the endzone making it 7-0 with sophomore Bennett Harp converting the PAT.
Richmond Little League & Girls Softball welcomes sign-ups for 2023
Richmond Little League Baseball & Girls Softball is welcoming sign-ups for the 2023 season at an event Sat., Oct. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Richmond Police Activities League (RPAL), 2200 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond. Organizers advise families to enter RPAL on 23rd St. through the first gate and then exit out the 2nd gate; they also suggest that their payment and forms be ready at that time.
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team
OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
