msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
Can Too Much Sleep Actually Be Bad For Your Brain Health?
New research reveals how too much sleep can actually be bad for us, particularly when it comes to our cognitive health.
Healthline
Anxiety Screening: What It Is and Why It's Now Being Recommended for Adults
A federal task force is recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened by primary care physicians for anxiety disorders. Experts say anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including stress, previous trauma, and family history. Treatments include medication, psychotherapy, and behavioral therapy. 40 million adults in the...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety, depression scores up in meniere disease, vertigo
Patients with Meniere disease (MD) and those with benign positional paroxysmal vertigo (BPPV) have higher average scores of anxiety and depression and higher severity of anxiety and depression than controls, according to a study published in the September-October issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
verywellhealth.com
Lassitude: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Lassitude is a state or feeling in which a person experiences an ongoing lack of mental and physical energy. It's characterized by overwhelming tiredness, loss of interest, and a feeling of no longer caring that you don't care. As a mental health symptom, lassitude is often associated with depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
MedicalXpress
Botox influences the control of emotions in the brain
The bacterial toxin botulinum toxin (BTX)—colloquially known as Botox—is probably known to most people as a remedy for wrinkles. But botulinum toxin can do even more: if it is injected into the forehead, for example, it can alleviate depression. It also dampens negative emotions in people with borderline personality disorder, who suffer from extreme mood swings.
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
Psych Centra
When to Worry About Forgetfulness
Forgetfulness may be cause for concern when you find yourself getting lost in places you didn’t before, or you’re more confused than usual. Memory lapses are often a natural part of aging. If you’ve lost your keys or can’t remember your new neighbor’s name, it may be more of an inconvenience than a cause for concern.
MedicalXpress
Language learning difficulties in children linked to brain differences
Developmental language disorder (DLD) is an extremely common disorder, affecting approximately two children in every classroom. Children with DLD struggle to comprehend and use their native language, facing trouble with grammar, vocabulary, and holding conversations. Their language difficulties considerably increase the risk of having difficulties when learning to read, underachieving academically, being unemployed, and facing social and mental health challenges.
KIDS
