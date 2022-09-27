Read full article on original website
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Brandon High School booster club raffles guns
Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
Private schools go into overdrive with open houses
Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting
It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event that included some schools, not others
GRANDVILLE — A roller rink in Grandville is facing backlash after it hosted a homecoming dance that some parents are describing as racist. “We’ll be hosting a multi-school dance party complete with DJ and sound system, laser light show and photo opportunities, help us spread the word!” the event from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink read on social media, according to screenshots sent to WOOD TV-8.
Middle school facility dog gets adorable yearbook photo treatment
An Ohio middle school’s facility dog got her own yearbook photo.
The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students
The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.
Natchitoches Times
Jiu Jitsu and ballet classes now offered at Natchitoches Central
Two PE classes are required for high school graduation. At Natchitoches Central, students now have the opportunity to expand their skill set and learn something new while also getting their PE credits. For the first time, Natchitoches Central is offering Jiu Jitsu and ballet classes as PE credits. Craig Sylvia,...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Elementary students compete in City Championship meet
Nearly 90 participants from Otsego’s three elementary schools gathered at the Otsego High School cross country course for the first ever City Championship meet on Friday, Sept. 23. And it was Washington Street Elementary that took home top honors in both the boys and girls race. WSE finished with...
michiganmamanews.com
Parents Interested in Alternative Education
With a new school year in full swing, most families are faced with the hustle and bustle of the usual school year….packing lunches, bus pick up or carpool to school, school schedules, homework, and being at the mercy of the traditional school. Ever think of an alternative school for your son or daughter? How about Self-Directed Education (AKA Unschooling)?
