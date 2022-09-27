ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
BOISE, ID

