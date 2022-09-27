Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
