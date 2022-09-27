ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hurricane Ian heads to Carolinas after regaining strength in Atlantic

Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
City
Cleveland, SC
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Columbia, SC
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
CBS Sports

Hurricane Ian updates: College football schedule tracker with Florida, South Carolina moving games

The first major storm of the 2022 hurricane season is about to touch down in the Southeastern United States, and it appears prepared to affect those living on the west coast of Florida and nearby states in the region. Hurricane Ian should touch the continental United States for the first time Tuesday evening with the storm carrying up through the Gulf of Mexico into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
WBAL Radio

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
Person
Shane Beamer
WBAL Radio

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
NBA
WBAL Radio

Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Florida Gators Announce Week 5 Game vs. Eastern Washington Is Being Rescheduled

This weekend, the Florida Gators play Eastern Washington in a Week 5 contest in Gainesville. However, the game won't be played on Saturday as previously scheduled. Florida has announced it is moving the Week 5 game vs. Eastern Washington to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The game will still be played at noon, and all tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Football Games#Buccaneers#American Football#College Football#Smu#Wake Forest#Acc#Florida State
247Sports

FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out

Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Vols put bow on Florida win, discuss bye week

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss Tennessee's win over Florida, the bye week and to take an early look at next weekend's trip to LSU. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton, defensive tackle Bryson Eason, edge rusher Roman Harrison, and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins also spoke. Here's what they had to say.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy