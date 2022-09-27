Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Here's where Florida lands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings after Week 4
After Saturday’s defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida football has dropped one more spot in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings. They come in at No. 45 nationally and as the No. 10 team in the SEC. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way...
Malik Bryant doubles down on Miami Hurricanes commitment after watching Saturday loss in person
Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant was one of several recruits in attendance during the Miami Hurricanes loss Saturday. His thoughts?
Hurricane Ian heads to Carolinas after regaining strength in Atlantic
Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday.
Hurricane Ian updates: College football schedule tracker with Florida, South Carolina moving games
The first major storm of the 2022 hurricane season is about to touch down in the Southeastern United States, and it appears prepared to affect those living on the west coast of Florida and nearby states in the region. Hurricane Ian should touch the continental United States for the first time Tuesday evening with the storm carrying up through the Gulf of Mexico into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by the weekend.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
WBAL Radio
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped...
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
Who and where is Alabama expected to play in the College Football Playoff?
The Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated through the first four weeks of the college football season, however, they face their toughest task to date this week when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2021, the Razorbacks traveled to Tuscaloosa and nearly pulled off the upset of the season before coming up a touchdown short.
Florida Gators Announce Week 5 Game vs. Eastern Washington Is Being Rescheduled
This weekend, the Florida Gators play Eastern Washington in a Week 5 contest in Gainesville. However, the game won't be played on Saturday as previously scheduled. Florida has announced it is moving the Week 5 game vs. Eastern Washington to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The game will still be played at noon, and all tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday.
FSU's regular season finale against Florida has sold out
Florida State's regular season finale against Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30 p.m. has officially sold out, as announced by FSU on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network. FSU has lost...
Billy Napier not worried about schedule change due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused Florida football to alter their normal game-week schedule, with this weekend’s home game against Eastern Washington being moved from Saturday to Sunday. Despite the difficult situation, head coach Billy Napier is trying to see the advantages of the one-day adjustment. Ian made landfall as a catastrophic...
Florida still leading in recruitment of this Louisiana 4-star OT
Word came in toward the end of August that De La Salle (Gretna, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones had Florida at the top of his list. As October approaches, the Gators are still leading his recruitment, according to Gators Online. “The coaching staff and the feeling I get when I’m...
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Vols put bow on Florida win, discuss bye week
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss Tennessee's win over Florida, the bye week and to take an early look at next weekend's trip to LSU. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton, defensive tackle Bryson Eason, edge rusher Roman Harrison, and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins also spoke. Here's what they had to say.
