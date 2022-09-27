Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
We break down the theories surrounding the mysterious new character
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: What are the Silmarils?
The fantasy series, The Rings of Power, makes plenty of references to JRR Tolkien’s original work, but to varying degrees. Some details, such as the Lord of the Rings character Elrond’s history, go into detail. However, other Easter eggs in the show, such as Morgoth, are only briefly mentioned. Suppose you are only familiar with Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, and haven’t read The Silmarillion. In that case, you may be pretty confused, especially at the Rings of Power episode 5’s latest mention of the ancient gems – the Silmarils.
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5
The characters prepare for war in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5, and those watching carefully will pick up on a few minor Easter Eggs.
1 Line From 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Subtly Foreshadowed Isildur's Fate
J.R.R. Tolkien fans know where Isildur is headed in 'The Rings of Power,' and episode 5 subtly teased his fate with 1 line of dialogue.
Who is The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Six possibilities
From Sauron to Gandalf, there are plenty of possibilities
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Valinor Heaven? Elves' home in 'The Rings of Power', explained
In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel, and her fellow elves, take up a large part of screen time. As she embarks on a mission to destroy Sauron and avenge her fallen brother, she and her company stumble across signs that the dark lord is still out there. However, battered and bruised, her company abandons the mission and, left with no other choice, they return to their Middle-earth home of Lindon.
wegotthiscovered.com
'Rings of Power': Don't get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially premiered on Amazon Prime Video and as is the case with the original feature films (and other fantasy TV shows currently on the air) the series throws a lot at you. In addition to a ton of new characters, and a few familiar faces, The Rings of Power also features a lot of major locations. With an ensemble as big as this show has, they're going to be spread out across many places, and thanks to J.R.R. Tolkien there's multiple countries at play here and storylines in the series are set across every coast, canal, and countryside. Here's our complete guide to all of the locations from The Rings of Power.
'The Lord of the Rings' Episode 6 "Udûn" Ending Explained: Is That Mount Doom? How Were Orcs Created? What Does "Udûn" Mean?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” is literally the Prime Video series’s most explosive installment yet. After bravely battling Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army of orcs for a whole night, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) have reached their limit. Defeat seems imminent. That’s when the calvary of Númenor, led by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), arrives to save the day. With the help of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), our heroes are able to save the day — and the Southlands. Or are they?
Polygon
The Rings of Power showed us Mount Doom's origin story
Middle-earth has plenty of famous mountains, from the peaks of the Misty Mountains to Erebor, but perhaps the most important to the story is Mount Doom, the volcano at the center of Sauron’s evil domain of Mordor. In the latest episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we got a surprising and explosive origin story for the series’ most famous volcano.
wegotthiscovered.com
'Rings of Power' theory hints that we're meeting all of the ring-bearers one-by-one
Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the target of unceasing fan theories, as viewers work to parse the show’s carefully laid hints to determine the purpose behind each of its subtle reveals. Rings is letting its story unfurl slowly, dropping careful clues...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Turning the Mines of Moria Into the Halls of Khazad-dûm
It’s hard to imagine now that there are several movies and a TV show based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but at one point there were very different, competing visions of what Middle Earth looks like. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” production designer Ramsey Avery first fell in love with Tolkien illustrations by the Brothers Hildebrandt in the ’70s and has watched artistic interpretations of the author’s legendarium evolve over the decades, to the point where the work of Alan Lee and John Howe was so central to Peter Jackson’s vision for his...
tvinsider.com
'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur's Destiny
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the significance of Theo's dagger in 'Rings of Power?'
One of the greatest mysteries in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power involves the mysterious dagger with dark power. Although its true purpose has remained elusive since the beginning, more details have been revealed and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important aspects of the story overall.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: What's the Deal With Mithril in The Lord of the Rings Series?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought the rare and powerful metal called mithril into its story over the past couple of episodes. As light as it is strong, mithril is the material used to make the shirt that Bilbo gives to Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, which saves Frodo's life during the battle with the cave troll in The Fellowship of the Ring. It's appropriate since that fight takes place in the mines of Moria, the former location of the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, where mithril was discovered and mined until its fall.
What Time Will 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Premiere on Prime Video?
Tired of vacationing in Númenor? Anxious for Adar (Joseph Mawle) to attack that elf tower already? Good news! It looks like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” will finally see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) return to Middle-earth and the orcs attacking the Southlanders. Over the last few weeks, Prime Video‘s epic Tolkien adaptation has been setting up multiple storylines and now some of them are about to collide.
CNET
'The Rings of Power': All The Tolkien Terminology Explained
The Lord of the Rings lore can be confusing. This goes double for the new Amazon series The Rings of Power. There's a reason folks who study JRR Tolkien's novels are often referred to as scholars. But don't panic! You don't need to read an epic tome or watch 20...
'Lord Of The Rings' Claims Nielsen Streaming Ring, Topping 'House Of The Dragon' When Linear Is Subtracted
In the first head-to-head showdown for two big-budget fantasy series on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power got the edge over HBO Max’s House of the Dragon. For the week of August 29-September 4, the first two episodes of LOTR rang up 1.25 billion minutes of streaming, compared with 781 million for Dragon, which finished fifth for the week. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 1 Photo Gallery – Spoilers A major caveat, however: The Nielsen numbers track only viewing via a TV set through HBO Max, so linear HBO...
ComicBook
Rings of Power Dominates House of the Dragon in Streaming Ratings
Nielsen has released the first batch of viewership data for the end of August and start of September, revealing the first showdown between Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO's House of the Dragon, and there's a clear winner. According to Nielsen, for the week of August 29th to September 4th (the first two episodes of Rings were released on September 1st) The Rings of Power was watched over 1.253 billion minutes by subscribers, making it the top piece of content on all of streaming in the United States.
