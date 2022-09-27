Read full article on original website
Cost of cancer care impacts health of low-income survivors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 28, 2022) — The cost of cancer treatment negatively impacts the physical and mental health of survivors who are living in poverty, according to a recent study co-authored by Lovoria Williams, Ph.D., University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s associate director of Cancer Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
New searchable website will help people in recovery find housing
The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC), housed in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, recently launched a new resource for people with substance use disorder (SUD), FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org. It’s a free, searchable website that generates an individualized list of Kentucky recovery houses with immediate openings. Yesterday,...
Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center hosting ‘Be Healthy Bash’ in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) - UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center (BBDC) and Healthy Kentucky Initiative are excited to help community members kick off the month of October with the ‘Be Healthy Bash.’ The free festival is set to take place at the Oleika Shriners Temple on Southland Drive in Lexington from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Oct 2.
$1.1 million grant to support healthy aging programming across Kentucky
Could the game of bingo — with a twist — be part of healthier aging? A $1.1 million grant will help University of Kentucky College of Education researchers measure the impacts of increased exercise and social interaction for nursing home residents through a program called Bingocize®. The...
UK BARN program aims to decrease farmer suicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 28, 2022) — In 2020, the Kentucky legislature proclaimed the Wednesday of National Farm Safety Week "Farmer Suicide Prevention Day." Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death among Americans. Unfortunately, farmers experience an even worse toll. From 2004 to 2017, 109 Kentucky farmers died by suicide, with those over 64 most at risk. Currently, stressors are the highest they have been in years, with producers suffering with supply chain issues, changing weather patterns and increasing input prices.
Cycling services you need — for free
LEXINGTON, Ky (Sept. 29, 2022) — Wildcat Wheels Bicycle Library (WWBL) is University of Kentucky’s own bicycle shop, offering free bike repair services for students, staff and faculty. Wildcat Wheels is located on north campus on the first floor of Blazer Dining. Fall semester hours are 2-6 p.m....
CI alumni provide relief after devastating Eastern Kentucky floods
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29. 2022) — July 27, 2022 was an average night. Sara Baker, a 2018 University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information journalism alumna and southern life and style influencer, went to bed in her home just outside of Lexington. At 2:30 a.m. the next morning,...
UK Association of Black Social Workers to hold 'Becoming A Change Agent' virtual event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Chapter of the National Association of Black Social Workers (ABSW) will hold a virtual event 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The virtual meeting is open to the public. Any student that identifies as Black/a member of the African diaspora may attend, regardless of organization membership status.
Plant pathologist Aardra Kachroo featured in ‘I am a UK Innovator’ video series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2022) — Every innovation starts with an idea. To highlight people with world-changing ideas at the University of Kentucky, Research Communications produced “I am a UK Innovator,” a four-video series featuring faculty innovators who have partnered with UK’s Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC). OTC works collaboratively with innovators to strategically assess, protect, and license early-stage technologies and co-create new technology startups. In this Q&A Aardra Kachroo, professor in the Department of Plant Pathology in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, shares the challenges of her research and the thrilling moments of discoveries.
Call for submissions: 2022 Oswald Research and Creativity Competition
The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) is now accepting submissions for the 58th annual Oswald Research and Creativity Competition. The competition accepts reports of all forms of creativity and scholarship by UK undergraduates. Established in 1964 by then-President John Oswald as part of the university’s Centennial Celebration,...
University Senate names Jason Keinsley 2022 Outstanding Senator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) — University of Kentucky Libraries Associate Professor Jason Keinsley has been named the 2022 Outstanding Senator by the University Senate. Keinsley works within the Medical Center Library as a liaison to the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and previously held the position of agriculture librarian for seven years.
Tailgate with UK Alumni Association at Ole Miss on Oct. 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 28, 2022) — University of Kentucky football fans heading to University of Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 1, can tailgate with fellow UK alumni and friends before the Wildcats take on the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The UK Alumni Association will host a pregame tailgate party at 8:30 a.m. CDT, at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field, located on University Place in Oxford, Mississippi. The UK/Ole Miss game kicks off at 11 a.m. CDT.
