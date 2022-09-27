LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2022) — Every innovation starts with an idea. To highlight people with world-changing ideas at the University of Kentucky, Research Communications produced “I am a UK Innovator,” a four-video series featuring faculty innovators who have partnered with UK’s Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC). OTC works collaboratively with innovators to strategically assess, protect, and license early-stage technologies and co-create new technology startups. In this Q&A Aardra Kachroo, professor in the Department of Plant Pathology in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, shares the challenges of her research and the thrilling moments of discoveries.

