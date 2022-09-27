ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Cover Kitchen Cabinets without Painting

An outdated kitchen can make cooking and even spending time in it unpleasant. You’ve had enough of the outdated hardware, old oak cabinets, or scratched laminate countertops. And yet, you still can’t find the time to deal with all of this. And you are right! You could change...
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
How Much Do Plantation Shutters Cost?

This article contains the outdated term “plantation shutters,” a widely recognized description for a particular style of window covering. We acknowledge the problematic nature of the term and have mostly used the alternate phrase “estate shutters.” However, for purposes of explanation, the term “plantation shutters” is used throughout the article.
5 Tips for Efficient Concrete Saw Cutting

Cutting concrete is one of the biggest challenges most people face during their construction or DIY ventures. Working with concrete is not as easy as grabbing a saw and making a cut, but if you are learning to add stress joints, do some seasonal construction around the house, or want to create a new look for a new patio, you will have to tackle the challenge. If you are a beginner at using a saw or working with concrete, we recommend hiring professionals like Diamond Drilling. In case you still plan to pursue your concrete cutting task by yourself, here are some useful tips:
Moving into your first apartment

Happy tenant moving home(Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem) Moving into your first apartment can feel daunting. It’s hard to know the best place to start the move-in process if this is the first time living on your own. But it can also be an exciting time for new renters who have been planning their home decor on Pinterest for months on end. After the lease is signed, we recommend these tried-and-true tips and guidelines below for a springboard on where to begin your moving process:

