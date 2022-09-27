Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard: Week 6 PIAA scores
The Pennsylvania high school football season continues tonight with 250 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 6 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
MaxPreps
High school football: Arch Manning eclipses Peyton and Eli to become career passing leader at Newman
Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, threw for 356 yards and seven scores, bringing his career passing yardage total to 7,395 yards and 101 passing touchdowns. Committed to play next season at Texas, Arch became Newman’s all-time leading touchdown leader last week by throwing two in a loss to Many. His touchdown total grew to 101 tonight.
MaxPreps
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio remains at the top of national receiving yardage leaderboard
According to statistics submitted to MaxPreps, Donte Ferrell of Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) leads high school football nationally in receiving yardage this season. In his last outing against Western Hills, the 6-foot-2 junior hauled in 19 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,138 yards. Ferrell...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines this week's action
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MaxPreps
California high school football: Eric Terrazes, Roderick Robinson top state rushing yardage leaders
With the high school football regular season around the midway point in California, several players have hit the stat sheet hard. In California alone, 10 running backs have rushed for at least 1,000 passing yards. Eric Terrazes of Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park) leads California with 1,342 rushing yards. The senior...
MaxPreps
Virginia high school football Week 6: VHSL schedules, stats, scores & more
The Virginia high school football season enters Week 6 of the VHSL season. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Week 6 Schedule and Live Scores. This week's key games to watch.
MaxPreps
High school football: Pennsylvania sensation Ethen Knox leads national rushing yardage leaders
Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox is going to be tough to catch in the chase for the the top spot on the national high school football rushing yardage leaderboard. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior leads the nation with 2,007 yards through five games after running for over 400 yards in each of his team's last four contests.
MaxPreps
High school volleyball: Nebraska's Top 10 most improved teams
Although Nebraska high school volleyball is still a few weeks out from district play, we have decided to crunch the numbers and determine which Cornhusker State volleyball programs have improved the most over a year ago. With an incredible leap of 141 spots in MaxPreps' Nebraska Volleyball Rankings over last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MaxPreps
High school football: Ohio junior Danny Stoddard leads national passing yardage leaders
Stoddard, who has already thrown 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions, raised the bar rather high for 2022 when he completed 39 of 52 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-42 loss to Avon Aug. 26. For the year, Stoddard has gone over 300 yards five times....
MaxPreps
High school basketball: MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Cameron Boozer tops initial 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings
Following a spectacular high school debut that saw Cameron Boozer lead Columbus (Miami) to Florida's Class 7A state championship and capture MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors, the 6-foot-9 forward earned the top spot in the initial 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings released Thursday morning. The son of former...
Comments / 0