Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston Food Bank launches ‘100 Pantries in 100 Days’ initiative with Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation and the Houston Food Bank announced the launch of the “100 Pantries in 100 Days” initiative Tuesday to address food deserts in the Houston area. According to a news release, the “100 Pantries in 100...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
hellowoodlands.com
Grand Central Park Presents Sip & Shop Oct. 8
CONROE, TX – The public will have an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at Grand Central Park during Sip & Shop, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Conroe community has partnered with Big Top Entertainment to host the event at The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive in Conroe. Attendees can browse more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, boutique clothing, art, gourmet food, furniture, decorations and more. Admission is free.
defendernetwork.com
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
conroetoday.com
Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
Luliet Creamery and Bakery announces pop-up, soft opening dates in The Woodlands
Luliet Creamery and Bakery is opening a location in The Woodlands area in November. (Courtesy Luliet Creamery and Bakery) Ice cream, cookie and macaroon shop Luliet Creamery and Bakery will be expanding into The Woodlands area with a second location at 3600 FM 1488 Conroe in November. Managing partner Erion...
aarp.org
Paper Shredding Events Are Back
Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness
HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city. Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again. Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness. The Truth's Do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian cuisine to Bay Area
Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall. (Courtesy Konnect Agency) Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HAZMAT spill on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land; closure could last several hours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — An 18-wheeler rollover crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at University Boulevard in Sugar Land. According to Houston TranStar, the crash scene involves a HAZMAT spill. No injuries were reported and there were no environmental concerns, but the cleanup will...
If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay, you could lose your vehicle
Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
Click2Houston.com
US Department of Labor finds Katy drywall company denied 55 Houston workers overtime, benefits; recovers $55K in back wages
HOUSTON – During an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found a Katy drywall company had denied 55 Houston workers overtime and benefits after misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The company, Omega Drywall, failed to pay overtime hours over 40 in a workweek, which...
KHOU
"This mattress changed my life"
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Comments / 0