ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Grand Central Park Presents Sip & Shop Oct. 8

CONROE, TX – The public will have an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at Grand Central Park during Sip & Shop, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Conroe community has partnered with Big Top Entertainment to host the event at The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive in Conroe. Attendees can browse more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, boutique clothing, art, gourmet food, furniture, decorations and more. Admission is free.
CONROE, TX
defendernetwork.com

Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills

New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Montgomery County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Society
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Society
County
Montgomery County, TX
conroetoday.com

Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
PORTER, TX
aarp.org

Paper Shredding Events Are Back

Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Shootout Hunger Committee#B L Pipe Co#Tx#Blackwood Sporting Co#The Food Bank#Axis Pipe#Woodforest National Bank
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KHOU

"This mattress changed my life"

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
HOUSTON, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy