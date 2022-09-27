Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Rd. New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe
Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area
Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
Luliet Creamery and Bakery announces pop-up, soft opening dates in The Woodlands
Luliet Creamery and Bakery is opening a location in The Woodlands area in November. (Courtesy Luliet Creamery and Bakery) Ice cream, cookie and macaroon shop Luliet Creamery and Bakery will be expanding into The Woodlands area with a second location at 3600 FM 1488 Conroe in November. Managing partner Erion...
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas Christian Church Hosts ‘Drag Bingo’ to Raise Money for Trans Clothing Boutique
A family friendly “drag bingo” event hosted by a pro-LGBTQIA+ church in Katy, Texas drew hundreds of conservative protesters and antifa counter-protesters over the weekend, resulting in some on the conservative side getting pepper-sprayed. Until word got out, the “all ages” drag event was going to feature “Goth...
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
City of Houston launching 100 food pantries in 100 days to address food deserts
Houston's program comes as the White House is focused on a plan to end hunger and diet-related illnesses by 2030.
New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road
Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
