ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Rd. New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe

Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
blackchronicle.com

Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Willis, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens

The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
Community Impact Houston

3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area

Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
MAGNOLIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Tx#Friends Of The Library#The Meador Branch Library#Evideos
spacecityweather.com

A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022

Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road

Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
WILLIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy