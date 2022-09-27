ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Lake-effect showers kick off Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Locally, lake-effect showers have made it into the city as well as northwest Indiana. This will continue through the morning before ending, allowing more sunshine to break through residual cloudiness. Highs will be close to 60 degrees once again. Tonight may end up being even cooler with more...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
chicitysports.com

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Iii#Npu#U Chicago
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ November 8th election, which could delay election results by up to two weeks. Along with early voting that started yesterday, local elections officials are sending out requested vote-by-mail ballots. Election data shows that in 2018, about 9% of the total votes cast used absentee or mailed-in ballots around the state, however in 2020, when vote-by-mail was expanded for COVID-19 concerns, the total votes cast by mail increased to 33%. The November 8th election not only is for U.S. Senator, Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Secretary of State, and Treasurer, but also for local county, statehouse, and congressional positions. Voters will also consider a statewide constitutional amendment on whether to codify collection bargaining in the Constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics

Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy